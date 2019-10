Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth get you set for a matinee matchup between the Cardinal and Wildcats on The Farm. Both teams are coming off Week 8 losses, and both squads are looking to find their offensive rhythm once again. Roth says that should start with running the ball. The game begins at 12:30 p.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

