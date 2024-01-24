Arizona set to hire ex-ASU football assistant Danny Gonzales for Brent Brennan's staff

Arizona is expected to hire Danny Gonzales as its linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Gonzales will join a defensive staff that includes longtime assistant Duane Akina, who will either become a defensive coordinator or defensive backs coach for the Wildcats on Brent Brennan's staff. The UA is also prepared to hire defensive line coach and former San Jose State assistant coach Joe Seumalo.

New Mexico Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales looks on before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys on Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming, on Sept. 30, 2023.

Gonzales was the head coach at New Mexico, his alma mater, for four seasons and posted an 11-32 record. As a player, the Albuquerque native was a punter and safety for the Lobos.

After he served as a graduate assistant at New Mexico, Gonzales was promoted to safeties and special teams coach for the following three seasons from 2006-08. Gonzales joined Rocky Long's staff at San Diego State and was the Aztecs' safeties coach from 2011-16, before becoming SDSU's defensive coordinator in 2017.

For two seasons in 2018 and '19, Gonzales was Arizona State's defensive coordinator and associate head coach under Herm Edwards. Under Gonzales' direction, ASU linebacker Merlin Robertson was named the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and became the first Sun Devil freshman to lead the team in tackles since Jason Shivers in 2001.

In 2019, ASU ranked 22nd nationally in rushing defense and 19th in yards per carry (3.4) allowed 3.40. The Sun Devils were also 18th in college football with 22 takeaways during the '19 season.

Arizona will play against Gonzales' alma mater New Mexico on Aug. 31 in Tucson to kick off the 2024 season.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona set to hire ex-ASU football assistant Danny Gonzales