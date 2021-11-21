Arizona at Seattle prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 21

Arizona at Seattle How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Arizona (8-2), Seattle (3-6)

Arizona at Seattle Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

Seattle still can’t stop anyone.

With so many injury questions and concerns, the Cardinals might try to make this easy. Hand it off to James Conner, hand it off to James Conner again, and then rest everyone through the bye week to get up and going for the Bears in Week 13.

The Seattle run defense has stepped it up a bit over the last few games, but teams are able to move effectively when they commit to the ground attack. The pass defense is among the league’s worst, there aren’t enough takeaways, and …

Why Seattle Will Win

The defense isn’t really the problem.

Yes, it’s giving up too many yards, and no, it’s not coming up with enough takeaways, but it’s also not allowing a whole bunch of points.

There’s a lot of bending but not breaking happening.

Losing two out of the last three stinks, but the D only allowed 37 points and Russell Wilson was out of the mix hurt before getting back up to speed against the Packers.

Arizona is having just as tough a time defensively and it’s giving up lots and lots of points, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Cardinals take the ball away and the Seahawks don’t.

This comes down, though, to whether or not Kyler Murray is okay. Banged up, he’s a gametime decision, but no matter what he’s hardly 100%.

Seattle has to save its season, with a home win, but there isn’t enough of a running game and Arizona always seems to find a way to pull out tough battles.

But that’s not happening until after the bye and Murray gets time to get right.

Arizona at Seattle Prediction, Line

Seattle 24, Arizona 20

Line: Seattle -2.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

