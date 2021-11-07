Arizona at San Francisco prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 7

Arizona at San Francisco How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 7

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Arizona (7-1), San Francisco (3-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arizona at San Francisco Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

The running game has the pieces to rise up.

Kyler Murray might be hurting, and the defense isn’t enough of a rock to pick up the slack against a team as solid as the 49ers, but the Cardinals have a 1-2 rushing tandem of James Conner and Chase Edmonds to carry the team.

At absolute worst, Colt McCoy is a veteran passer who can spread the ball around to all of the weapons, and again, he’s got guys to hand off to. Murray account for a chunk of this, but the running game is among the best in the NFL.

However …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why San Francisco Will Win

It’s not just Murray – DeAndre Hopkins is hurting, too.

San Francisco is coming off a great day on the ground against Chicago, with Elijah Mitchell growing into a star – as long as he can stay healthy. The Cardinals got run over by Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields last week, and the 49ers will throw Trey Lance into the equation, too.

The pass defense is among the best in the NFL, the D is great at getting off the field, and it was able to hold Arizona to 17 points in the first game – and that was when Murray was healthy.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

What’s Going To Happen

The 49ers haven’t been all that sharp offensively and the defense hasn’t been as good as it needs to be against the run, and that’s about to be a problem in this, too.

They held Arizona to under 100 yards on the ground in the first meeting, but they’re about to get hit hard by Conner and Edmonds with a different sort of performance by the Cardinals.

Story continues

– NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

Arizona at San Francisco Prediction, Line

Arizona 23, San Francisco 17

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Decorating for Thanksgiving … in November

1: Decorating for Christmas … in November

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings