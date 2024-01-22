Arizona running back Jonah Coleman transfers to Washington to join Jedd Fisch

Arizona football fans rejoiced on Saturday when they learned that quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan stayed in Tucson and refused to join former coach Jedd Fisch with the Washington Huskies. Arizona has done reasonably well in terms of retaining quality players for 2024 and its first Big 12 season under new coach Brent Brennan. However, some losses are going to occur. One is running back Jonah Coleman.

Arizona’s Rivals site has more on the departure of Coleman to Seattle, where Fisch will try to pick up the pieces for a Washington roster which itself has been gutted by the NFL draft and by the fact that previous coach Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama.

We wrote about Washington last week:

“Washington knows that the elite players who stayed for the 2023 season and lifted the Huskies to the national championship game will be going to the 2024 NFL draft. Rome Odunze is a surefire first-round draft pick. Other Huskies will be taken in the first 100 picks and give Washington a significant presence at the draft.”

USC has a chance to pick off Arizona and Washington players in the portal. We will see how these player movements continue to unfold.

