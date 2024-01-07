Arizona rolls in second half, clobbers Colorado

Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) celebrates with the fans next to guard Pelle Larsson (3), guard Kylan Boswell (4), and guard Jaden Bradley (0) on the sidelines during a timeout against the Utah Utes during the first half at McKale Center.

Caleb Love led Arizona with 23 points and six rebounds, while Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo joined the 1,000-point club for their college careers during the Wildcats’ 92-73 win over Utah on Saturday at McKale Center.

After clobbering Colorado 97-50 on Thursday at McKale Center, Arizona led by just three points at halftime but eventually took off with the help of 12-0 and 9-0 runs in the second half.

The Wildcats (12-3) shot 60% from the field while holding Utah (11-4) to just 41.2%. UA leads Utah 18-4 in Pac-12 play and hasn’t lost to the Utes at McKale Center in 37 years.

Leading just 42-39 at halftime and just 47-45 three minutes into the second half, UA then went on a 12-0 run early in the second half to take a 59-45 lead with 13:44 left. Ballo began the run with a dunk inside, while Larsson followed with a 3-pointer and, after chasing a loose ball into the backcourt with Madsen, Love picked it up and stormed inside for dunk that made it 54-45.

Love then hit a 3-pointer and, after Utah’s Cole Bajema hit a 3-pointer to break the Wildcats’ run, Love fed an alley-oop pass to Larsson for a dunk that put Larsson one over the 1,000-point mark for his career. Coincidentally, Larsson scored 204 of those points as a freshman at Utah in 2020-21.

Arizona went on to take leads of up to 22 points later in the second half, when Ballo joined Larsson in the 1,000-point club on a dunk that gave UA an 83-64 lead with 4:01 left. Like Larsson, Ballo is a third-year Wildcat who spent his freshman season elsewhere in 2020-21, having scored 60 points for Gonzaga that season, then following coach Tommy Lloyd to Arizona after that season.

In the first half, Boswell scored 11 points and Keshad Johnson had 10 to help Arizona take a 42-39 halftime lead.

The Wildcats, coming off a decisive 97-50 romp over Colorado on Thursday, couldn’t pull away far from the Utes before halftime, in part because of guard Gabe Madsen’s shooting. The veteran guard from Minnesota hit 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first half, most on the run as he raced around the 3-point line.

Utah hit 7 of 18 3s for the half, tying the game at 36 with 1:53 to go after Ben Carlson hit one from the top of the key.

However, Boswell hit 3s on Arizona’s two next possessions to give the Wildcats a 42-36 lead. Utah pulled within the three-point halftime margin with 17 seconds to go after Arizona's Jaden Bradley fouled Utah's Cole Bajema behind the 3-point line and Bajema hit all three ensuing free throws.

Johnson and center Oumar Ballo each made 4 of 5 field goals in the half to keep the Wildcats ahead for most of the half. Arizona shot 61.5% overall, outscored Utah 20-10 in the paint and outrebounded the Utes 17-11.

Arizona went on a 7-0 run midway through the first half to pull out of a one-possession game, getting a dunk and a 3-pointer from Johnson while Ballo scored inside. Utah missed four shots in a row during the Wildcats’ run.

Madsen hit two of three 3-pointers over the first five minutes to help Utah take a 12-11 lead at the first media timeout, after which Ben Carlson hit one from the top of the key to give the Utes a 15-13 lead.

After UA went ahead 32-23 later in the half, Madsen came back to hit two more 3s, the latter as he spun around in the right corner.

Arizona has now won all eight home games so far this season after losing its regular-season finale last season to ASU.

After Saturday’s game, Wildcats will have their longest break since November, not playing again until they face Washington State in Pullman, Washington, on Jan. 13. They will not make a final Pac-12 stop in Seattle to face Washington because of the league’s unbalanced schedule.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona rolls in second half, clobbers Colorado