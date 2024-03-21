Advertisement

Arizona rolls past LBSU in first round of NCAA Tournament

Pac-12 Network

Arizona men's basketball beat Long Beach State 85-65 in the first round of the 2024 Men's NCAA Tournament at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 21, 2024. Kylan Boswell led the Wildcats with 20 points. Caleb Love had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.