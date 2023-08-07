The Arizona Republic's Top 25 high school football players ready to break out big in 2023

The Arizona Republic continues to list the best for the upcoming 2023 high school football season. We've looked at teams and positions. Let's look at 25 players ready to break out big this season. They may not have a ton of Powere 5 offers. They may not have much, if any, varsity experience. But they're ready to make this year the season they get in the spotlight.

Chaparral quarterback Marcel Jones during conditioning drills at Chaparral High in Scottsdale on July 13, 2023.

Top 25 breakout players for 2023

1. Marcel Jones, Scottsdale Chaparral, QB, 6-2, 195, So.

This guy rolled over everybody at the freshman level last year putting up points in rapid pace. Let's see what he can do under the glare of the Friday night lights and all the videographers ready to highlight every play. With tremendous speed and skills, he could be the spark that ignites Chaparral's newfound offense under new coach Doug Nisenson.

Chandler High School's Blake Heffron attends a media day for football programs in the Chandler Unified School District at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler on July 26, 2023.

2. Blake Heffron, Chandler, QB, 5-8, 165, Sr.

A top baseball player, he's ready to lead Chandler's offense back to being one of the more explosive in the state with his quickness, speed and accuracy. He's got this fearless atttitude and the ability to escape trouble to make plays. He'll be the strarting quarterback from Day 1 now and that should make Chandler's offense fun to watch.

October 6, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz; USA; Westwood quarterback Giordan Hanks (9) hands the ball off against Trevor Browne during a game at Trevor Browne High School.

3. Giordan Hanks, Mesa Westwood, QB, 6-5, 210, Sr.

He's got all the measurables. Colleges know him but haven't pulled the trigger in offering him. He can run. And, with his size and arm strength and leadership qualities, the Warriors are going to put up a lot of points.

4. Ryan Jezioro, Peoria Liberty, WR, 6-4, 190, Sr.

Last year, it was Prince Zombo who came out of nowhere and ended up making All-Arizona for the Liberty Lions at wide receiver. This year, it might be Jezioro emerging from obscurity after catching just one varsity pass last year. Size, speed, skills, maturity, he's ready.

Mason Bray takes a knee during practice at Saguaro High School football stadium in Scottsdale on Aug. 1, 2023.

5. Mason Bray, Scottsdale Saguaro, QB, 6-0, 175, Sr.

He grew up in the program, and, now that Zak Hill is the head coach, he's been handed the keys to the offense. Great arm, can run, reads defenses. Forget about the lack of varsity reps. It's his turn to turn up the heat on defenses and lead the Sabercats on another deep Open run.

6. Randy Branton, Mesa Skyline, QB, 6-3, 180, Sr.

Skyline took a huge step last year winning its first five games, before the rough region opponents led to a disappointing second half of the season. With Jordan Blake at tailback doing his thing, watch for Branton to take off. He's a high IQ kid, a relentless worker who is poised for a breakout season.

7. Dalton Crockett, Benson, QB, 6-2, 185, Sr.

A three-sport athlete who hit nearly .500 last baseball season. he's got huge upside in football and is more than ready for a breakout season after throwing for 1,100 yards and 15 TDs last season to go with more than 300 rushing yards. Great athlete.

8. Gage Galbreath, Peoria Centennial, TE, 6-4, 235, Sr.

You know him more for his rugged play on the basketball court, doing all the little things that helped the Coyotes win their first state basketball title two years ago when he was a sophomore. Now watch how much he's grown on the football field. He's going to dominate in the red zone, and he'll be a punishing blocker that springs the Coyotes' quick backs loose.

9. Brett Jones, Thatcher, LB, 6-2, 215, Jr.

He had 68 tackles last year as part of maybe the best small-schools linebacking corps in the state. He's now the man in the middle of the linebackers group and should double those numbers. He plays with aggression and passion and will be making plays in the backfield.

10. Dash Blake, Chandler Basha, WR, 5-10, 180, Jr.

They need someone to pick up the slack left by Bryson Dedmon (now at Saguaro). Blake could be that guy. He'll play the slot and anywhere else on the field that coach Chris McDonald needs him. He's got great hands and tremendous route running technique with the ability to make plays after catches.

Oct 28, 2022; Chandler, AZ, USA; Basha Bears defensive end Brody Jones (61) jumps with joy as his team take the lead over the Chandler Wolves at Austin Field in Chandler on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic

11. Brody Jones, Basha, DE, 6-2, 240, Sr.

This is Jones' turn to take over on a nasty Basha defense. He's as consistent as they come, McDonald said, a consummate worker who is always physically and mentally prepared to execute his job every play.

12. McKy Peters, Mesa, LB/Athlete, 6-0, 180

Kind of undersized for a linebacker but he's a playmaker, a hybrid nickel back who can come in close to the line of scrimmage and get back and cover anybody. Great speed, quickness and he's not afraid to hit. This year, he's ready to break out big on offense as a hybrid back/receiver.

Mesa Jackrabbits linebacker McKy Peters practices breaking through a team's offensive line during their morning football practice at Mesa High football field in Mesa on Nov. 14, 2022.

13. Evan Tarasenko, Phoenix Northwest Christian, QB, 6-1, 190, Sr.

He quickly made friends with summer with his new teammate after leaving Maui to play his senior football season Arizona. Coach David Inness can't say enough good things about his leadership, the way he's fit in with the team, and he'll have exceptional players like Kyle Thruston, Marshall Gillette and Gunner Penzkover around him to help.

14. Seth Barron, Mesa Red Mountain, DE, 6-4, 230, Sr.

This guy has put in so much work since undergoing reconstructive knee surgery early last season. He went from a high, being the defensive player fo the game in a win in California to open the season, to a low of suffering torn ligaments the next week, ending his season. He'll play on the offensive line, too. His toughness will make him stand out as he tries to get out in front of college recruiters to get on the map.

15. Jack Skaggs, Tucson Sabino, DI, 6-1, 190, Sr.

He's gained considerable size, speed and an understanding of the reads during the offseason and figures to emerge big time under defensive coordinator Mike Well, who was DC under Jeff Scurran when the Falcons reached the 4A final years ago.

16. Ridge Allen, Benjamin Franklin, RB/Athlete, 5-9, 160, Jr.

He started last year at quarterback out of need because the starter transferred after the first game. He is back to his natural position and ready for a big season behind one of the biggest and best offensive lines in the state.

17. Jackson Murray, Phoenix Horizon, DT, 6-2, 255, Jr.

Coach Andy Litten calls Murray his most under-the-radar player, but he's an absolute beast on the defensive line with an incredible motor. Last year, as a sophomore, he was voted the team's defensive MVP.

18. Memphis Palelei, American Leadership West Foothills, LB/FB, 6-1, 260, Sr.

He's as a throwback as you can find, playing fullback (what's that?) on offense and linebacker on defense. He runs 40 yards in 4.8 seconds, which is smoking for a 260-pounder. His older brother played at Oklahoma State. Coach Chad Mitton believes he can play Division I college football and he'll prove it with a breakout season.

Aug 16, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Shadow Mountain High running back TJ Allen performs a drill during practice at Shadow Mountain High School football field.

19. T.J. Allen, Phoenix Shadow Mountain, RB, 5-7, 163, Jr.

Shadow Mountain is 2A now, but Allen can play any school in the state and make an impact. He ran for more than 1,000 yards and 12 TDs last season during a 5-5 campaign. That was just a tease to what's to come this year. He could be a 2,000-yard rusher. Watch out.

20. Aiden Miller, Phoenix Brophy Prep, DB, 6-1, 185, Sr.

He kind of gets overlooked in a talented secondary but he's ready to emerge this year. Last year he had 50 tackles and an interception. Watch him break out early and quickly get on the Division I college coaches' radar.

21. Jeremiah Young, Chandler, DL, 6-0, 230, Sr.

This is going to be his year in the spotlight for a fast, phsyical, punishing defense. He'll dictate the tone with his big hits.

Sunrise Mountain quarterback Vanden Dugger speaks to members of the media during the Peoria district football media day at the Liberty Buick showroom in Peoria on Aug. 2, 2023.

22. Vanden Dugger, Peoria Sunrise Mountain, QB, 6-3, 190, Jr.

Don't expect a Steve Decker-coached team to be down long. After making the offseason addition to his coaching staff with Taylor Mazzone (son of former college football OC Noel Mazzone), as his offensive coordinator, Dugger is ready to break out. He's got the arm, can get out of trouble with his legs, and will get the ball out quickly to good, fast receivers.

23. Josh Jackson, Florence, RB/DB, 6-2, 190, Sr.

As a junior, in just nine games, he ran for 1,003 yards and 14 TDs. Now he's the featured back again but will also start at strong safety due to his size, speed, athleticism and aggressiveness. He's got a 3.9 GPA. He'll get on college coache's radars and become a recruiting steal.

24. Bridger French, Flagstaff Coconino, Athlete, 5-11, 185, Sr.

He does it all and is expected to break out in dynamic fashion, making plays at running back, quarterback, receiver, safety and punter. Runs 40 yards in 4.5 seconds. Explosive, quick.

25. Jake Vitton, Chandler Hamilton, K, 6-2, 185, Sr.

He's got a tough act to follow in Matthew Krneta. But don't be surprised if he's ready for blast off, kicking a football for the first time after playing soccer for Arsenal club program.

