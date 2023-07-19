The Arizona Republic's Top 20 high school football receiving groups to see in 2023 season

There are so many great quarterbacks in Arizona high school football. That's a given every year. And now the receivers are gaining ground. Big time. And there is more than one star receiver at many schools, making it harder for defenses to contain, double-team and focus on one receiver to stop.

In The Arizona Republic's continuing breakdown of the 2023 high school football season, we look at the top teams with the best receiving groups:

Desert Mountain Wolves junior wide receiver Dylan Tapley (3) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Prep Saints in overtime at Desert Mountain High School football stadium in Scottsdale on Oct. 7, 2022.

Top 20 Arizona HS football receiving groups

1. Scottsdale Desert Mountain

Best receiving trio in the state with Dylan Tapley, Jack Freeburg and tight end Dillon Hipp. Try to double one of those guys. The others will make you pay. Tapley and Freeburg combined to catch 29 TD passes last year with the two-way star Tapley hauling in 17 of those. Hipp, a future Power 5 player, had 28 catches for more than 300 yards and four scores. Freeburg caught 87 passes for 1,278 yards last year. Both Tapley and Freeburg had more than 1,000 yards receiving. And they've got quarterback Brady McDonough returning to get them the ball.

2. Scottsdale Saguaro

This is the most eye-popping position group that new coach Zak Hill has seen. And he knows about running an offense, doing it at Arizona State and Boise State. He'll get these guys rolling with tons of confidence in quarterback Mason Bray to get the ball out to them. Hill didn't stop at mentioning three receivers. He kept it rolling with these eight: seniors Jaci Dickerson, Jakobi Spence, Kyran Jones and Basha-transfer Bryson Dedmon; juniors Dajon Hinton, Reiss Reynaldi and Mason Whitaker, sophomore Kamden Segall. Hill believes this is the "best total group in the state" and that all of them could be starters.

3. Tempe Corona del Sol

With Connor Ackerly back at quarterback, Corona del Sol coach Jake Barro expects his receiving corps to go off with huge numbers this season. He said will often put four wide receivers out there at the same time. Three of the four have Division I offers. Leading the way is Raiden Vines Bright, who has offers from ASU, Arizona, Colorado State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ole Miss and UCLA. Zuri Glenn (North Dakota offer) and Jai Jones (ASU, UA, Northern Arizona offers) should be fun to track.

4. Tolleson

Coach Rich Wellbrock calls this his best group of receivers since 2013 when he was leading a potent Desert Edge team that featured Elijah Mark, who set state receptions record and had more than 2,100 yards receiving. The Wolverines are boosted by sophomore phenoms Rico Blassingame and Hamisi Juma (Chandler transfer), freshman tight end Judah Lancaster (The Republic's No. 1-ranked prospect in the Phemon 50 2027 class), sophomore Asad Ali, junior Johnny Rogers, senior Luis Leos and junior Tye’shon Howard, who primarily plays running back and in the slot.

5. American Leadership Gilbert North

Coach Randy Ricedorff has had plenty of great offenses that passed the ball in his 20-year career, but he believes this is possibly the best group of receivers he has ever had. They're led by Arizona commit Brandon Phelps, a big, physical target at 6-2, 215, who could set some state records this year. He had more than 1,800 yards and 28 TDs receiving on last year's 4A championship team. Tyton Slade, one of the state's top two-way players, had more than 1,000 yards with 14 TDs receiving last year. Boston Morris, arguably the fastest of the group, had 818 yards and McKay Beardall had 567 receiving yards a year ago.

6. Scottsdale Chaparral

Coach Doug Nisenson will have fun in his first season in Arizona letting these guys fly down the field. They're led by senior and Arizona State-commit Plas Johnson with 6-4 Gavin Mesa, who is a matchup problem for defenses. Add in sophomore Tristan Armstrong and junior Hunter Wohland, this group is going to cause problems, especially with athletic sophomore dual-threat quarterback Marcel Jones slinging it. Brothers Alex and Seji Hegg, both running backs, are also very capable pass-catchers.

7. Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

This offense is going to be special with one of the top dynamic duos returning in quarterback Noah Trigueros and wide receiver Cooper Perry, who is The Republic's top-rated 2025 prospect in the Top 100. Dawson Doward, Kolten Jones and tight end Cody Wells and running back/receiver Jameson Bush all are athletic and game-changers, as well. They all contributed to varsity last year.

While being tackled mid-air by Hamilton Huskies senior cornerback Emyson Edmonds (21), Basha Bears junior wide receiver Mason Arhin (3) catches the ball at Basha High School football stadium in Chandler on Oct. 20, 2022.

8. Chandler Basha

Even after losing top receiver Bryson Dedmon, the Bears are loaded at this position, enough for quarterback Demond Williams Jr., to put up huge numbers. Mason Arhin is a three-year starter who, when healthy, is one of the top big-play threats in the state. Darron Dodd is a three-year starter. Junior Gio Richardson started last year. He has great speed and body control. Senior Travis Pennington, a backup last year but started in certain packages, is smart and reliable. Junior Dash Blake will have a breakout season. And tight end Javery Mayberry is a major part of the receiving nucleus.

9. Chandler

This is an excellent corps, led by returning starter Kaden Anderson, 6-3, 225, who will be found lined up at tight end and in the slot and will be huge in the red zone. Jaxon Branch, a 6-3, 180, is another big target, who is long and will be you down the field. Justin Spann, 6-3, 200, yet another big target, stretches the field and wins the 50-50 balls. Carter Ochoa is a big-play threat, who can play inside and outside receiver. And tailback Ca'lil Valentine might be the best running back in the state catching the football.

10. Goodyear Desert Edge

This is going to be an explosive offense with so many fast, reliable targets from which to choose, including Kezion Dia Johnson, Johnny Arvallo and Jaqua Anderson. Mix in senior tight end Alex Chavez and freshman Zerek Sydney, who already has an Arizona offer, this team will be fun to watch.

11. Surprise Paradise Honors

There may not be a more potent air raid among the small schools with prolific passer Gage Baker returning to get the ball to Coleman Burkhart, Garrison Ast, Josh Morales, Cougar Holt, Caden Wasden, Preston Brown, and Darrian Zeeb. Records could be smashed.

Sunnyslope High wide receiver Chris Castillo during spring football practice in Phoenix on May 9, 2023.

12. Phoenix Sunnyslope

Quarterback Luke Moga, an Oregon commit, will have plenty of weapons to make this a memorable season for the Vikings. Among his top targets are three-year starters Dillion Dwiggins, Chris Castillo, speedster Deven Broady and returning starter Keynon Clark. He'll have reliable seniors in Nathan Nelson and Matthew Vera. Rising fast are juniors Mack Kump, Ryan Warner, and Aaron Johnnie. Everyone one of them could start.

13. Tucson Sabino

This group is led by the Berryhill brothers, Shamar and Savaughn, who had 49 and 51 catches, respectively, last season. They both had nearly 1,000 yards receiving. Savaugn caught 10 TD passes. Then, you got Brit Roberson and Devon Waxwood returning after putting up good numbers. Look for seniors Kyle Coleman, Deshawn Engram, and Diego Hanranhan and junior Max Trainer to also make some plays.

14. Chandler Arizona College Prep

This will be ACP's deepest position group. It is led by Jake Busot, 6-2, 175, who was the second-leading receiver in 4A last year with 1,018 yards. He also had seven TD catches. Connar LeFevre, 6-2, 185, has been the Knights' most improved receiver this offseason coming off a season where he caught five TD passes. Sophomore Ashton Sanchez may be the most polished receiver and has maneuvered himself into a starting role.

15. American Leadership Queen Creek

There is considerable depth at this position under the leadership of former Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer. Jayden Williams is the top returning receiver with great hands and a great route runner. Kingston McCabe can play every slot spot and is great at 50-50 balls. Blake Cortez, Boe Sparks, Tate Lane, Taylor Searle, Chase Cragum, Luke Pospisil, RJ Lopez and George Mihilli all are capable of making plays.

16. Phoenix Brophy Prep

Great size and strength, an experienced group with a collective 30-plus starts. Senior Jacob Buggie, 6-2, 195, is strong and physical and will present match-up problems. Junior Nathan Benzie, 6-2, 190, started last year before an injury. He's had a great offseason and is expected to have a breakout year. Sophomore Daylen Sharper, 6-2, 190, has a chance to be special. Already has multiple Power 5 offers. Christian Camarata is reliable, along with Jax Ryan and Nik Rodriguez. Senior Ryan DeKoning might be the fastest in the group who saw quality reps last year. Tight end Nassim Isaac was solid at tight end starting the last three games.

17. Phoenix Mountain Pointe

Coach Eric Lauer loves this group because of its speed and explosiveness. But this team will have to wait until halfway through the season to really take when all those transfers become eligible. Rylon Dillard-Allen, a transfer from Desert Vista, will see action at receiver and defensive back. He's explosive with sure hands and attacks the ball. Chase Shumate has speed and runs great routes. Tailback Christian Clark is a big-play threat coming out of the backfield.

18. Phoenix Camelback

This is a fast, athletic and complete group with top receivers and tight ends. Senior QB Rocco Mortensen (Southern Virginia offer) will post big numbers with senior tight end Nate Wingfield, a transfer from Norte Dame Prep, and junior Kemahn Knight, who had 33 catches for 631 yards and four TDs last year. Senior Jaylen Gillis had 30 catches for 524 yards and seven TDs, and junior Aken Logan had 31 catches for 478 yards and six TDs.

19. Phoenix Central

A very skilled and experienced group, led by three-year starter Bre'on Ballard. Newcomer Cassidee Miles, a 6-5, 190-pound junior, picked up four offers, including Oregon and Arizona, this spring. He's got a 6-10 wing span. Add in Ja'coby Gilmore, Izzy Foz and Cornelius James, and the Bobcats will light up scoreboards.

20. Mesa Red Mountain

Coach Kyler Enders has all of his starting receivers back and will get a big boost with the return of tight end Preston Heap, who missed most of last year with an injury. The returning starters had a combined 14 TD catches last year. Taveon Sueing will be a handful, and Bode Wagner and Gunner Moore are talented receivers.

