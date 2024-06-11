The Arizona Republic's Top 10 wide receivers for the 2024 high school football season

This is a continuing series with The Republic examining each position leading up to the 2024 Arizona high school football season. We've ranked the top 10 quarterbacks and running backs. Today, we examine the top 10 wide receivers.

This is a stacked group with so many air-raid offenses taking over the high school landscape. As much as Arizona has become a quarterback state, there is an influx of talented wide receivers who have already burst onto the scene. This was really hard to cut down to 10.

The Republic's Top 10 wide receivers

1. Cooper Perry, Scottsdale Notre Dame, 6-2, 190, Sr.

Notre Dame Prep Saints wide receiver Cooper Perry (10) carries the ball against the Brophy Prep Broncos during a game played at Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale on Sept. 22, 2023.

He committed this spring to Oregon. One of the best wide receivers in the nation, he's been Notre Dame's big-play, go-to receiver since his sophomore year when he broke out with 78 catches for 1,100 yards and 20 TDs on an 11-2 team. He followed that up last season with 72 catches for 1,190 yards and 18 TDs. He'll have a new quarterback his senior year but expect the Saints to make him a focal point.

2. Rico Blassingame, Tolleson, 6-3, 185, Jr.

A three-sport athlete who has nearly 20 Division I football offers. He's making the recruiting rounds this month, hitting Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. He's a physical receiver who wins 50-50 balls. Athletic and long he makes plays after catches. He caught 60 passes for 593 yards seeing double teams last season.

Centennial Coyotes wide receiver Nikko Boncore during spring football practice on May 6, 2024, in Peoria.

3. Nikko Boncore, Peoria Centennial, 6-0, 175, Sr.

A transfer from Glendale Cactus, where he starred on both sides of the ball the last two seasons. He'll likely have to sit the first five games for a team built for the Open championship. Great two-way player who is coming back from a track injury but is expected to be 100% for the season. In 11 games last year, he caught 92 passes for 1,214 yards and 20 TDs.

4. Dezmen Roebuck, Marana, 5-10, 160, Sr.

A standout in football, basketball and track and field, he's got a bright future as a DI wide receiver. He has amassed more than 1,200 receiving yards each of the past two seasons and should do the same this year with great speed and hands. He caught 121 passes for 1,332 yards with eight TDs last season, after catching 92 passes for 1,274 yards and 13 TDs as a sophomore on varsity.

5. Gio Richardson, Chandler Basha, 5-11, 170, Sr.

He's on an official visit this week to Kansas State. Big-play receiver for whichever quarterback takes over the reins from four-year starter Demond Williams Jr. He had 55 catches for 893 yards and 10 TDs last season when the Bears reached the Open semifinals. He's got great speed and hands.

6. Daylen Sharper, Phoenix Brophy Prep, 6-4, 195, Jr.

Big, physical target, a top basketball player who will break out big his junior season. He'll get used to a new quarterback, after catching 36 passes for 478 yards and four TDs on a team that spread the wealth to several receivers. He's part of one of the best-receiving corps in the state.

Yuma Catholic Shamrocks Darryl Coleman (13) catches a pass against the Canyon del Oro Dorados during their 4A State Championship game at Mountain America in Tempe on Dec 1, 2023.

7. Darryl Coleman Jr., Yuma Catholic, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Deep threat who will take the top off a defense. He'll make the tough, acrobatic catch. Dangerous in space. Has a total of 99 catches for 1,508 yards and 20 TDs in his last two varsity seasons for the pass-happy Shamrocks, who could make a run to the 4A title this year.

Centennial Coyotes wide receiver Shamar Berryhill (4) during spring football practice on May 6, 2024.

8. Shamar Berryhill, Centennial, 6-1, 180, Sr.

He made All-Arizona last season helping Tucson Sabino win the 3A state title. Transferred during the winter to Centennial, where he will be a main target right from the start with quarterback Kainan Manna making him a favorite receiver. He won't skip a beat at the 6A level after catching 75 passes for 1,392 yards and 19 TDs last season. He had 16 TD catches as a sophomore.

9. Cassidee Miles, Phoenix Central, 6-5, 190, Sr.

He committed to the University of Nevada Las Vegas in February. Wins most matchup battles with his size and athleticism. He averaged 19 yards a catch last season for the Bobcats. He'll be a featured offensive weapon this year, especially in the red zone. But he's got the ability to break big plays in space when he catches the ball.

Chargers wide receiver Khalil Bender at practice at McClintock High School in Tempe on May 8, 2024.

10. Khalil Bender, Tempe McClintock, 6-0, 165, Jr.

Under the recruiting radar, he just picked up his first DI offer this week from Arizona. After catching 66 passes for 1,145 yards and 11 TDs as a sophomore, he'll once again be a favorite target for QB Jaxon Knutson. His speed and moves make him a big-play threat, opening up the field for other receivers.

