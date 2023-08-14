The Arizona Republic's Top 10 storylines as small-school football teams enter Week 1

It's here. Week 1 of the Arizona high school football season for the small schools (3A through 1A), and The Arizona Republic examines the 10 biggest storylines of the week. This will be a weekly feature this fall, looking ahead to the top games with a Republic Game of the Week.

Our Game of the Week this week is Thatcher at Surprise Paradise Honors, which will be played Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Nov 26, 2022; phoenix, az, usa; Thatcher head coach Daniel Jones walks the sidelines as his team plays the Eastmark Firebirds during the 3A AIA State Championship game at Desert Vista High School’s football field in Phoenix on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic

The Republic's Top 10 high school football storylines:

1. Something to prove

Both Paradise Honors and Thatcher have unfinished business this season as they get ready to meet Friday in their season openers. Thatcher came up short in the 3A championship game last season, falling to Mesa Eastmark, which had its first senior class. Thatcher won't have the same firepower, but given the Eagles are always formidable and linebacker Brett Jones is a defensive stalwart, they could pose a problem. Paradise Honors features one of the best passing duos in 3A with senior quarterback Gage Baker and wide receiver Josh Morales. This 6:30 start was set by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which is making it their kickoff game of the year.

2. 'Complete overhaul'

Thatcher coach Daniel Jones calls this "a complete overhaul," with nearly all of last year's offense from a 13-1 team having graduated. But Jones knows how to build off success. And he might like what he sees come playoff time with young players grown up after having gone through the fire. Thatcher will navigate arguably the toughest small-school schedule in Arizona with games against new East Valley schools Crismon, Valley Christian, Round Valley, 4A Yuma Catholic, Sabino, Safford, Pusch Ridge and Morenci.

Head coach Mike Sheahan coaches football players through practice at Scottsdale Christian High School in Paradise Valley on July 24, 2023.

3. Going the distance

Scottsdale Christian senior quarterback Jack Atkinson looked good when healthy last season. The Eagles, under new coach Mike Sheahan, a former SCA and Notre Dame Prep assistant, feel good about their 2A title chances with Atkinson healthy for a full season. The Eagles lost in the semifinals last year to Morenci, 71-40, with Atkinson unable to play due to an injury. He missed four games. In the nine he played, he had 1,707 yards and 30 TDs with just two interceptions, completing nearly 59% of his passes. They open Thursday night at a pretty good Gilbert San Tan Charter team, which features another top small-school QB in Zayden Neill, who begins his fourth year as a varsity starter and with 6,970 yards and 70 TDs passing.

4. Transition game

Morenci is making the move up from 2A to 3A. And it has a new coach, former Eloy Santa Cruz coach Rishard Davis, who was The Republic's high school football Coach of the Year for the 2020 COVID-19 season, leading the Dust Devils to the 2A championship. He spent the last two years in Alabama, where he's from, but unable to get a head coaching job, he returned to Arizona. Morenci opens Friday at American Leadership Ironwood, which also has a new coach in Loren Dawson, who inherits seven returning starters on both offense and defense from a 2-7 team. Morenci lost the last two 2A championship games, to Pima last year and Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy in 2021.

Coach Corbin Smith cheers his team on during football practice, July 31, 2018, at McClintock High School in Tempe.

5. Following the Casteel, Eastmark script

Crismon, the new Queen Creek school, starts its first varsity season without seniors on Friday at home against Benjamin Franklin, an established Queen Creek charter that is trying to regain its footing under former Gilbert Christian coach Danny Norris. Crismon is led by former Tempe McClintock coach Corbin Smith, who might have a team that can make a serious 3A playoff run in the second half of the season when 10 or so transfers become eligible. Crismon is starting in 3A but eventually will be a big school as the area continues to grow with new homes being built and enrollment taking off. Queen Creek Casteel and Mesa Eastmark both won 3A football titles, before growing out of that conference. Casteel now is in 6A and Eastmark is in its first season in 4A, after winning 3A last year.

6. Dysart's turf dedication

With dignitaries, including the El Mirage mayor on hand, Dysart will dedicate its new synthetic turf football field with a ceremony at 6:40 p.m., Friday, before playing San Tan Foothills. This is the 60th anniversary of the high school, which opened in the 1963-64 school year.

Jeremy Hathcock, seen in a 2017 photo when he coached at Desert Ridge.

7. Monumental opener

Lakeside Blue Ridge expects to be much improved from last year's 5-6 season that ended in a 56-7 first-round 3A playoff loss to White Mountains rival Show Low. Coach Jeremy Hathcock added former Alchesay head coach Brandon Newcomb to his staff, and he'll have former Show Low head coach Monte Maxwell in the booth as extra eyes on Friday nights. Hathcock started a freshman at quarterback last year when injuries took a toll, including losing wide receiver/defensive back David Simmons after four games. Hathcock believes Simmons is the most dynamic player in his region. He can run, catch and throw the ball, as well as return kicks. He'll be good to go for Friday's opener against Monument Valley, and the Yellow Jackets have revenge on their minds after losing last year's game 54-43. Monument Valley has been one of the top 3A North Region teams in the last 15 years. "No one likes to lose to reservation schools," Monument Valley coach Bryan Begay said. "They will be ready."

8. Sabino's dynamic offense

Tucson Sabino coach Ryan McBrayer was excited with the way both his offense and defense executed in last week's scrimmage with Paradise Honors. His team opens Friday against a tough Coolidge team. They're in different 3A regions, but the tough opener should help Sabino in the toughest region in 3A, the South. Sabino returns what could be the most explosive offense in 3A with QB Cameron Hackworth (2,720 yards, 32 TDs passing last year) and the Berryhill brothers, Savaughn (51 catches, 951 yards, 10 TDs) and Shamar (49 catches, 936 yards, 15 TDs).

9. Making a splash

Bullhead City Mohave comes to the Valley to face Bourgade Catholic, which is undergoing a rehaul under new coach Drew Anderson. Mohave is way under the radar. Senior running back/linebacker Jonathan Williams, 6-0, 225, averaged seven yards on 70 carries and accumulated 79 tackles, 14 for losses. He has committed to Army.

10. Valley reload

Tempe, in its second year in 3A after always being among the big-school (4A-6A) ranks, starts with a tough opponent Friday at home against Chandler Valley Christian, which beat the Buffaloes 69-6 last year. Tempe coach Sean Freeman is optimistic about his team and the score could be closer, considering Valley Christian coach Jake Petersen had to replace 10 starters on offense and nine on defense. But sophomore QB Gunnar Link had valuable varsity experience last year, and should take off this season with help from slot receiver Caleb Lewis, running back Isaiah Anderson and wide receiver Jimmy Twombly.

