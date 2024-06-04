The Arizona Republic's Top 10 running backs to see during 2024 high school football season

With the wide-open offensive attacks in high school football, the running back role becomes that much more valuable. A team needs to be able to run the ball to open up the pass. One-dimensional teams don't go far. Coaches know it. And the game needs it.

In Arizona, there are so many good backs — some that are able to go through and around defenders — to make for a strong 2024 season for the running backs. Here are The Arizona Republic's top 10 backs to see in 2024 in this continuing series examining each position leading up to the season.

The Republic's Top 10 running backs

1. Noah Roberts, Chandler Basha, 6-0, 190, So.

Basha running back Noah Roberts during a practice at Basha High School on April 25, 2024.

He came on as a freshman on varsity last season with big plays running the ball and catching the ball out of the backfield. He was a key component in reaching the Open state semifinals for the Bears. He's got all the potential to become the next great running back to come out of Arizona and get to the NFL. Watch for an even better sophomore season.

2. Jacob Brown, Chandler Hamilton, 5-11, 207, Jr.

It's uncertain whether or not he'll have to sit out the first five games after transferring from Scottsdale Saguaro, but when he does hit the field, watch out. Fans got a glimpse of his potential in the 6A championship game last December when he ran for 116 yards and two TDs on just 10 carries in a 40-20 win over Mesa Red Mountain.

3. Derrion Bartholomew, Peoria Centennial, 5-11, 215, So.

You may not know who he is now, but you will by September. He could be the best back to come out of Centennial since Zidane Thomas. He's a combination of speed and power and is a touchdown play waiting to happen. With a talented offensive line paving holes, this could be a 2,000-yard season.

4. Javon Bell, Peoria, 5-11, 225, Jr.

A little under the radar in recruiting circles, but he'll soon be a highlight reel with what should be a big-time junior season. He already made a varsity splash as a sophomore running for 1,150 yards and 17 TDs with another 110 receiving yards. Humble and passionate, he's got the makings of a star.

5. Elijah Little, Phoenix Thunderbird, 5-8, 180, Sr.

Elijah Little flips into the end zone to score a touchdown at Northwest Christian High School football field in Phoenix on Oct. 27, 2023.

Coming off a breakout junior season when he ran for 1,795 yards and 22 TDs, averaging 8.3 yards a carry. In the final game of his junior season, a 31-28 playoff loss to Phoenix Arcadia, he ran for 314 yards on 28 carries. He's durable and electrifying.

6. Bodie Zamorano, Scottsdale Horizon, 5-11, 185, Jr.

As Horizon builds up its offensive line after losing two big pieces, the Huskies have an explosive back who will find the smallest creases to burst through. The Z man has what it takes to put together an impressive junior season that will have college coaches taking notice. He ran for 1,639 yards and 14 TDs last season as a sophomore.

7. Ayden Williams, American Leadership Ironwood, 5-9, 190, Sr.

One of the best-kept secrets in the state, he will only add to what he did last season when he ran for 1,759 yards and 20 touchdowns in 11 games. He had 236 yards and four TDs in a 41-14 win over Tempe, 365 yards and three TDs in a 36-14 win over San Tan Foothills and 241 yards and two TDs in a 24-21 loss to Chandler Valley Christian. It was common to see him carry the ball 30-plus times in a game.

8. Elias Johnson, Saguaro, 6-0, 200, Sr.

This should be his turn to stand out. He made the move last year from Tempe to Saguaro, sat out five games, then was utilized on defense. With graduations and departures, Johnson will have a chance to be the featured tailback and can take off with it. He won't get outworked and he's got the physical tools to make this a memorable senior season.

9. Jayden Plotkin, Bullhead City Mohave, 5-9, 175, Sr.

This will be his fourth year on varsity and most explosive yet, coming off a season in which he ran for 1,762 yards and 22 TDs, averaging nearly 10 yards a carry. In the 46-31 3A playoff loss to eventual state champion Tucson Sabino, he had 192 yards and three TDs on 26 carries.

10. Tavares Allen, Phoenix Shadow Mountain, 5-7, 170, Sr.

He's been a dynamic back since his sophomore year when he ran for more than 1,000 yards and 12 TDs. Last season, he rushed for 1,118 yards and 16 TDs in 10 games. He makes the most of his abilities and will fight for yardage with his speed, vision and determination.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 10 running backs to watch in 2024 Arizona high school football season