The Arizona Republic's Top 10 linebacking corps for 2023 high school football season

This is the second layer of defense, the guys who are expected to close off running lanes and get pressure on quaeterbacks. Teams who have a trio of linebacker so adept at doing this usually rise to the top, make a run in the playoffs and often hold up championship trophies.

As The Arizona Republic examines every aspect leading up to the 2023 high school football seaosn, let's look at the teams who possess the best linebacker corps.

Top 10 linebacking corps

1. Chandler Hamilton

This is a deeply talented group, led by two players who have Division I offers: senior Naji Sherrod, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds; and senior Jaylen Jones, 5-11, 195. Jones has 11 offers and Sherrod three. But Sherrod is about to blow up after adding more size and strength a season after registering 70 tackles, seven for losses, and two sacks. Watch for senior Jaden Gilstrap (6-2, 220), senior Elisha Grant (6-1, 200) and junior Jason De La Torre (5-8, 170), along with sophomore Beau Jandreau (6-1, 195) to be major contributors.

2. Mesa Red Mountain

Coach Kyle Enders, a former Red Mountain linebacker, takes pride in developing linebackers. And he feels he's got a team this year loaded at that possession, so many that he can't leave it at picking three. He lists four: Champ Gennicks, 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, senior; Carson Mauterer, 5-9, 205, senior; Jacob Redwing, 5-10, 185, junior; and Jameson Wade, 6-1, 215, sophomore. They all started games last year on varsity and had a combined 283 tackles and 10 sacks. Enders said they're all versatile and combein size and speed with football smarts.

Liberty's Keaton Stam (8) celebrates his interception against Pinnacle at Liberty High School in Peoria on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

3. Peoria Liberty

This team is fast and physical at the linebacker position, led by senior Keaton Stam, who stands out with his ferocious hits and game-changing abilies, causing fumbles at 6-2, 223 pounds. Last year, he had 104 tackles, four sacks and five fumble recoveries. Zane Tallman, 6-4, 200, returns after tallying 24 tackles and forcing and recovering a fumble. And sophomore Hudson Dunn is ready to step in and make an impact.

4. Chandler

The Wolves' defense is going to fast and punishing and may be even better after gaining Ryan Desrochers as the defensive coordinator in the offseason from Liberty. Coach Rick Garretson believes Dersrochers is the best DC in the state. Dersrochers was Liberty's tight ends coach last year but before that he worked with linebackers. The linebackers with which he'll work at Chandler will develop under his care. They are senior Nate Escandon (5-10, 200, starting rotation last year); junior Aiden Browder (6-0, 210, played tight end last year and has 4.5 speed in the 40); senior Cameron Cooper (6-2, 220, a big man with fast-twitch speed and good cover skills).

5. Gilbert Higley

This could be one of the best defenses in the state, any level, with two of the best linebackers in senior Jacob Pitt (5-11, 205, who had 115 tackles on last year's 5A championship team; and junior Kamarion Peete (6-2, 215), who had a dominating state championship game agaisnt Glendale Cactus and had 117 tackles last season. Coach Eddy Zubey believes Peete is the best linebacker in the state. Higley said there is a battle among these three for the third starting spot at linebacker: junior Jayden Olcott (5-11, 205); junior Cooper Woolf (5-10, 190) and junior Jensen Clark (5-11, 210).

6. Goodyear Desert Edge

Fast and physical trio in seniors Jaylen Dawson (6-2, 217) and Dreylan Dobbins (6-1, 205) and junior Joshua Hopphaus (6-1, 200). Dawson made all-state and Hopphaus was first-team all-region last year.

7. Queen Creek Casteel

This might be the strength of Casteel's football team. The Colts will let loose this trio: junior Porter Delnoce (6-2, 200), senior Mason Ball (5-10, 200) and junior Rocco (2025 ILB) Fatongiatau (5-11, 210). Outside linebacker Ethan Beasley (5-10, 200), who is a strong, physical football player with the ability to contain and cover will also be part of the mix as an outside linebacker.

8. Cactus

Head coach Brian Belles, who was Cactus' defensive coordinator during its championship season under Larry Fetkenhier, believes he's got a great linebacking corps, led by senior Raymond Jones (6-1, 210), senior Kadin Huisinga (5-11, 200) and sophomore Jayson Burkhard (5-9, 175). Jones and Huisinga started in all 14 games last season with Jones getting in on more than 100 tackles and Huisinga 87. They're throw-back types at the position who play physical and smart.

9. Phoenix Mountain Pointe

Coach Eric Luaer is slowly bringing back the Norris Vaughan era to the Pride and what that means is they better have some physical, fast linebackers. After sophomore Jaylin Colter (6-2, 195) transferred over at the end of the spring semester from Scottsdale Chaparral, it solidified the Pride's linebackers group. But he might have to sit out the first five games due to the AIA transfer rules. Meanwhile, senior Demetrice Johnson (6-0, 215) and Randle Parker (5-10, 200) will hold it down. These three together are fast, tough and hard-hitting.

10. Mesa Desert Ridge

Coach Roy Lopez loves this group, led by linebacker Logan Rogers (5-10, 210), who has accumunated 230 tackles over the last two years. Joshuan Orona (5-10, 210), moving over from offense, is strong with a nasty streak. Lazarian Love (6-0, 225) might be the team's most improved player in the offseason. And Cason Moore (5-11, 190) is a difference maker.

