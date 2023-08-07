The Arizona Republic's Top 10 Dynamic Duos to see in the 2023 high school football season

They're the Batman and Robin of their high school football teams. They have a special bond, chemistry that provides a one-two punch that can be devastating blows to opponents.

They're dynamic duos.

They can be found on offense or defense. As we continue to break down the 2023 Arizona high school season, let's take a look at these special combos.

Noah Trigueros celebrates another Notre Dame Prep touchdown against Apollo High School on Nov. 19, 2021, in Scottsdale.

The Republic's Top 10 Dynamic Duos

1. QB Noah Trigueros, WR Cooper Perry, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

Hard to find a better dynamic duo returning this season after the two combined to hook up 20 times for touchdowns. Trigueros is a senior and Perry is still just a junior. And they're much better now than they were a year ago. They're going to be a handful in 5A with a chance to elevate the Saints into Open playoffs territory.

2. DE Elijah Rushing, DE Keona Wilhite, Tucson Salpointe Catholic

This has to be the most dreaded combo of edge rushers in the state and the duo will continue being teammates in college at the University of Arizona. Rushing, 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, is The Arizona Republic's top recruit in the 2024 class. Wilhite, 6-5, 240, is No. 31. Rushing had 11.5 sacks as a junior last season, while Wilhite had 4.5 sacks in six games his junior year.

3. WR Dylan Tapley, WR Jack Freeburg, Scottsdale Desert Mountain

These guys stretch the field tremendously, opening up the offense for quarterback Brady McDonough, who should have a field day picking apart defenses with plenty of weapons, including tight end Dillon Hipp. Watch for some record numbers to fall between this receiving duo.

4. WR Brandon Phelps, WR Tyton Slade, American Leadership Gilbert North

The key is finding a quarterback to replace Adam Damante (now at NAU), who threw for more than 4,700 yards and 59 TDs in a 4A championship season. Phelps caught 97 passes for 1,710 yards and 28 TDs and Slade had 61 catches for 1,058 yards and 14 TDs.

5. QB Gage Baker, WR Josh Morales, Surprise Paradise Honors

What will these terrific two do for an encore after last season when Baker connected on 259 of 361 passes for 3,837 yards and 54 TDs with Morales catching 57 passes for 902 yards and 16 TDs? They dial it up again. Watch for records to fall in 3A.

6. QB Jack Atkinson, WR Andrew Trapp, Scottsdale Christian

Last year, they were just warming up with Atkinson showing off big potential in the games he was healthy enough to play. They have an incredible bond on the field with Atkinson knowing Trapp will find ways to get open to make his job easier. This is a 2A team to watch in what could be one of the most exciting passing games in the state.

7. DE Mardale Rowe, DE Devan Kennedy, Phoenix Brophy Prep

These edge rushers could be the best Valley dynamic duos for sacking the quarterback. Kennedy added about 50 pounds since last season and is poised to have a major breakout season as he moves to defensive end. Rowe is ready to emerge with his best season yet on the edge as Brophy tries to become a major Open player.

8. DE Jordan Howard, DE Brody Jones, Chandler Basha

This has the makings of being the most lethal defensive duo in the state's toughest region, the 6A Premier. Basha will see how big a game-changer Howard is with a full season from him. In just half a season last year, Howard turned Basha's defense into the best in Arizona. Jones is about to break out big.

9. QB Kalen Fisher, WR Greg Toler Jr., Gilbert Highland

Fisher became eligible halfway through last season, igniting the offense to help a defense that was as good as any. Toler, the son of former Arizona Cardinals player Greg Toler, has a chance to be a big-time breakout player with Fisher finding him deep for touchdowns.

10. DB Nijrell Eason II, DB Donovan Aidoo, Gilbert Higley

Quarterbacks are going to have to make sure their receivers find some separations against this formidable secondary duo that lock it down in the last layer of defense for the defending 5A champions. The seniors are ranked 14 and 15, by The Arizona Republic in the Big 150. Both are future Division I impact players.

