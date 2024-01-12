The Arizona Republic's Super 10 girls high school soccer rankings, Jan. 12, 2024

The Arizona girls high school winter soccer season is well underway. The Arizona Republic looks at the Top 10 teams, regardless of conference, at this point of the season. We call it our Super 10 rankings, which combines the 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A conferences. Here are the rankings as of Jan. 12, 2024:

1. Phoenix Xavier Preparatory Gators (3-0-1)

Emerged from its nearly month-long break from competition with an easy 8-0 win over Mesa on Jan. 9. Has upcoming games against Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor and Phoenix Alhambra before pivotal matches with Chandler Basha and Phoenix Pinnacle after that. Looks like a strong favorite to win its fourth consecutive 6A state title.

2. Gilbert Perry Pumas (7-1-2)

Picked up a big win 1-0 earlier this week against 2023 5A runner-up Queen Creek Casteel, one of the top teams in the state. The only loss is to nationally ranked Punahou from Hawaii during a tournament in California. Has already beaten Phoenix Desert Vista and Gilbert Campo Verde this season. Sophomore Saydie Herbert continues to impress with seven goals in nine games. The biggest challenger to Xavier Prep in 6A.

3. Chandler Basha Bears (11-0-1)

Quickly racked up 10 wins before the calendar switched to 2024 for one of the best starts for the school in recent memory. Passed its first test of this new year with a 3-2 win over Campo Verde, just up the road on South Val Vista Drive. Has a gauntlet of games coming up in the next two weeks against the state’s best teams that will let coach Ryan Watrous know where his young team is at.

The Basha girls soccer team celebrates a goal against Desert Vista at Basha High School in Chandler, Ariz. on Dec. 13, 2023.

4. Queen Creek Casteel Colts (9-1-1)

Lost a narrow 1-0 game to Perry this week. Despite that, still shaping up to be one of the top contenders for a 5A state championship as the Colts aim for a repeat trip to the title game. Senior Aria Cain proving to be one of the most lethal threats up top in the state; has netted 10 goals in nine games. Takes on Basha and Gilbert Williams Field next week.

5. Phoenix Pinnacle Pioneers (7-3-2)

Recovered from a tough stretch of games over the winter break with a resounding 10-2 win over Yuma Gila Ridge on Jan. 9, which had 10 wins on the season entering the game. Finishes out this week against Queen Creek before taking on Scottsdale Horizon and Phoenix Sunnyslope next week. Junior Aynsley Nuckols is up to six goals and five assists on the season.

6. Chandler Hamilton Huskies (9-4-1)

Opened up 2024 with a 8-0 win over Mesa Desert Ridge before falling to Desert Vista 2-1 earlier this week. Ends this week with a massive non-section tilt against Scottsdale Chaparral for the second time this season. Looks like another deep run in the 6A playoffs is on tap.

7. Scottsdale Chaparral Firebirds (4-2-1)

The defending 5A state champions. Sat idle over the winter break and had a game scheduled against Phoenix Mountain Pointe on Jan. 9, but that game had to be canceled due to Mountain Pointe not having enough varsity players. Takes on Hamilton today in a rematch of a Dec. 9 game, which went 1-0 in favor of the Huskies.

8. Phoenix Desert Vista Thunder (6-5-2)

Has been tested the most out of any team in the state with games against Xavier Prep, Scottsdale Notre Dame Preparatory, Basha, Perry, Pinnacle and Hamilton. Beat Hamilton 2-1 on Jan. 9 to show its record wasn’t a result of poor play, but rather playing arguably the state’s toughest schedule. Plays Tempe Corona del Sol next week.

9. Scottsdale Notre Dame Preparatory Saints (6-4-1)

Back on this list after missing out on last week’s rankings. Beat Surprise Willow Canyon 8-0 this week. Takes on Glendale Raymond S. Kellis tonight. Has a big week upcoming with games against Campo Verde and an undefeated Cave Creek Cactus Shadows on deck.

10. Cave Creek Cactus Shadows Falcons (12-0-1)

Have been blowing out teams this season. Boasts one of the top goal scoring margins in the entire state at 65-4, a staggering stat. Freshman Morgan Brair is up to 17 goals and three assists and just 13 games played. Starting to form into a serious contender at the 5A level, and will get to test itself against Notre Dame Prep next week to see just how good it is.

Others to watch: Goodyear Millennium, Chandler Arizona College Preparatory, Goodyear Desert Edge, Sahuarita Walden Grove, Prescott, Gilbert Christian.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: The Arizona Republic's Super 10 girls HS soccer rankings, Jan.12, 2024