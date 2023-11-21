The Arizona Republic's preseason girls' high school basketball Super 10

The girls’ high school basketball season is underway in Arizona, but it won’t fully kick into gear until this weekend’s Thanksgiving tournaments. Already, though, it’s looking like a season of more parity than last year, when Phoenix Desert Vista romped to the first-ever Open Division title.

So ahead of the holiday weekend, here is The Republic’s first Super 10 of the season:

Phoenix Xavier Prep

It seems impossible, given how strong this program has been for so long, but Xavier Prep is still without a basketball title. This could be the year that changes. Last year, the Gators went 20-6 and made the Open semi-finals. Now, they’re boosted by the return of guard Sarah Miller from an ACL tear. Miller will join Dominique Nesland in an elite backcourt. Maureen Ulrich is another key piece on the outside, while Noelle Guiamatsia developed as an interior presence over the course of her freshman season.

2. Phoenix Desert Vista

When Desert Vista lifted the inaugural Open trophy last winter, it seemed like the first of many. The Thunder weren’t losing any key players. The best player in the state, Jerzy Robinson, was a freshman. And their coach, Dave Williams, had the recipe to bring it all together. Robinson, though, transferred out of Arizona while Williams moved on to Tempe McClintock after taking some time to pursue college offers. So while Desert Vista is left with a talented, experienced roster, it’s also one that has some serious questions.

3. Goodyear Millennium

UNLV commit Elli Guiney is the key piece here. Last year, Guiney led Millennium to the Open championship game with an All-Arizona caliber season, averaging 15.7 points per game. This year, she could be the player of the year in Arizona. Plus, Millennium added junior guard Ky Lunan, a former Surprise Valley Vista standout who spent last season playing prep ball. Lunan is the type of player who can elevate those around her.

4. Phoenix Pinnacle

Pinnacle’s win over Gilbert Perry in its first game of the season confirmed what seemed possible all summer. This is a team that was good last year and has the chance to become great this year. Mia Singstock is a returning All-Arizona selection who averaged 19.4 points per game as a junior, while 6-foot forward Heather Stedman complements her inside.

5. Surprise Valley Vista

Last year was a tricky transition year for Valley Vista. The Monsoon lost the 2021-22 player of the year, Jennah Isai, and then took an unexpected blow mid-season when head coach Rachel Matakas retired for health reasons. But by February, Valley Vista was on a roll, led by new coach Brooklynn Hinkens. After winning the 6A title in March, they have their eyes on the Open this year. Center Emma Dasovich was an All-Arizona honorable mention as a junior and should be the focal piece this season.

6. Chandler Seton Catholic

With Karen Self at the helm, Seton Catholic is always better than the sum of its parts. And this year, those parts look pretty good. Among the Sentinels’ top five scorers from last year’s team that made the Open quarters, only Amelie Cartagena departed.

7. Tucson Salpointe Catholic

There’s no doubt that Salpointe’s star is junior Taliyah Henderson. Henderson fits the mold of a player of the year in that she can do it all. She dominates inside, she can be a force from three and she’s a strong defender. This year’s Lancers, though, should be more well-rounded than the last iteration. They’re getting a huge boost with the addition of junior Syndey Anderson, who averaged over 20 points per game at Tuscon Ironwood Ridge last season.

8. Chandler Hamilton

Hamilton was an under-the-radar good team last year, when it went 23-9. All five of the Huskies’ top scorers were juniors. Not only does that mean that Hamilton has a strong returning cast but it means that it’s an experienced group that knows how to play together — and win together.

9. Mesa Dobson

Like so many of the teams in the Super 10, Dobson has the benefit of a returning star in the form of Ahdiayh Chee, who scored 14.4 points per game and earned an honorable mention on the All-Arizona team. The Mustangs reached the 6A championship game, where they dropped a 48-46 heartbreaker to Valley Vista.

10. Gilbert Perry

Perry has had a rocky start to the season as it aims to replace Khamil Pierre. Still, this is a team that returns Sage Henry, who excelled as a freshman, and adds Bella Burcar, who starred at Flagstaff last season. It might take a while to round into form, but the Pumas could be dangerous by February.

Other teams to watch for: Tempe McClintock, Gilbert Mesquite, Scottsdale Saguaro, Gilbert, Phoenix Canyon View, Scottsdale Saguaro

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: The Republic's preseason girls' high school basketball Super 10