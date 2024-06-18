Here are The Arizona Republic's 2023-24 High School Sports Awards winners

Nearly three dozen high school players, coaches and teams were honored by The Arizona Republic on Monday night at the Arizona High School Sports Awards event held at Arizona Financial Theater.

The event was sponsored by Diamond Kitchen & Bath and presented in partnership with Western States Home Services.

Top honors went to Gilbert High School senior hurdler Vance Nilsson, who was named The Republic's 2023-24 male athlete of the year, and Tucson Sunnyside High School senior wrestler Audrey Jimenez, who was named female athlete of the year.

Pinnacle softball player Alexa Wilde, who will be a senior next year, was presented with this year's Courage Award, after she overcame a serious blood clot last year that required surgery but returned in time for softball season. In addition, longtime Mesa Mountain View high school basketball coach Gary Ernst was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Players of the year also were announced in AIA sanctioned sports for the 2023-24 school year, along with coaches and teams of the year.

Winners were chosen by The Arizona Republic's sports reporters and editors based on performances during the past school year, input from coaches and information available from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Here is a full list of those honored at Monday night's event, including sponsors of several individual awards.

The Republic's 2023-24 Arizona High School Sports Awards

Specialty Awards

Boys Athlete of the Year: Vance Nilsson, Gilbert High School, Sr.

Girls Athlete of the Year: Audrey Jimenez, Sunnyside High School, Sr.

Boys Team Coach of the Year: Hosea Graham, Combs High School Basketball

Girls Team Coach of the Year: Barbara Chura, Xavier College Preparatory Soccer

Courage Award Recipient, presented by Diamond Kitchen & Bath: Alexa Wilde, Pinnacle High School, Jr.

School Spirit Award, presented by Diamond Kitchen & Bath: Antelope Union High School (Wellton)

Boys Team of the Year, presented by USA TODAY Sports: Liberty Football

Girls Team of the Year, presented by USA TODAY Sports: Sandra Day O'Connor Volleyball

Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Western States Home Services: Gary Ernst, Mountain View (Mesa) High School

Fall sports

Badminton Player of the Year: Samiya Bodhankar, Hamilton High School, Sr.

Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year: Ryan Denhof, Liberty High School, Sr.

Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Landen LeBlond, Millennium High School, Sr.

Offensive Flag Football Player of the Year: Madison Coger, Campo Verde High School, Jr.

Defensive Flag Football Player of the Year: Maycie Bassett, Canyon View High School, Sr.

Defensive Football Player of the Year: Deshawn Warner, Desert Edge High School, Sr.

Offensive Football Player of the Year: Navi Bruzon, Liberty High School, Sr.

Boys Golfer of the Year, presented by Golfweek: Adam Croix, Liberty High School, Sr.

Girls Golfer of the Year, presented by Golfweek: Raegan Capizzi, Chaparral High School, Sr.

Boys Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year: Hudson Schuricht, Chaparral High School, Sr.

Girls Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year: Lorin Tobler, Gilbert High School, Sr.

Girls Volleyball Player of the Year: Teraya Sigler, Horizon High School , Sr.

Winter sports

Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Koa Peat, Perry High School, Jr.

Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Shay Ijiwoye, Desert Vista High School, Sr.

Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Leo Gutierrez, Salpointe Catholic High School, Jr.

Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Paxton Bock, Notre Dame Preparatory, Sr.

Boys Wrestler of the Year: Pablo Macias, Ironwood High School, Sr.

Girls Wrestler of the Year: Nylease Yzagere, Peoria High School, Sr.

Spring sports

Baseball Player of the Year: Cam Caminiti, Saguaro High School, Sr.

Softball Player of the Year: Lauren Putz, Xavier College Preparatory, Sr.

Beach Volleyball Players of the Year: Emma McSorley, Jr., & Lauren Watson, So., Notre Dame Preparatory

Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Jacques Sevrain, Phoenix Country Day School, Sr.

Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Japneet Kaur, Boulder Creek High School, Fr.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Vance Nilsson, Gilbert High School, Sr.

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Kori Martin, Hamilton High School, Sr.

Boys Volleyball Player of the Year: Connor Oldani, Brophy College Preparatory, Sr.

