The Arizona Republic's 2023-24 All-Arizona High School Football Team

Another incredible high school football season is in the books, one that saw state records broken, unexpected breakouts and a Liberty team making a strong case for being among Arizona's all-time greatest.

Giving out post-season honors is especially difficult this year, because there were so many great players that put up eye-popping numbers. The growth and the competition in Arizona high school football has made this one of the go-to states for college coaches during their recruiting travels.

Past all-state players like Brock Purdy, Bijan Robinson, Mark Andrews, Christian Kirk and Byron Murphy have put Arizona on the map, now leaving their mark in the NFL. Some out of this year's all-state players have a chance to become future college and NFL standouts.

Here is The Republic's All-Arizona high school football team for the 2023-24 school year, featuring first-team offense and first-team defense, listed by position and including special-team players. Coaches nominated players to The Republic. They also were chosen based on season-long observations from our coverage.

The Republic's offensive and defensive players of the year will be selected from among these nominees. They will be announced at the Arizona High School Sports Awards event on June 17 at Arizona Financial Theater in downtown Phoenix along with players of the year in other high school sports for the 2023-24 school year.

The Republic's All-Arizona offense

QB: Navi Bruzon, Liberty, 5-10, 190, Sr.

He led the Lions to the Open Division state championship, passing for 3,287 yards and 32 TDs and running for 972 yards and 21 TDs.

QB: Demond Williams Jr., Basha, 5-11, 180, Sr.

A four-year varsity starter who has committed to Arizona, he passed for 2,990 yards and 32 TDs with just three interceptions and ran for 1,009 yards and 18 TDs for Open semifinal team.

QB: Gage Baker, Paradise Honors, 6-1, 180

He tied a national record with 91 TD passes this season, leading the Panthers to the 3A championship game. Baker finished with 6,045 yards passing, completing 75% of his throws.

RB: Dylan Lee, Williams Field, 6-1, 200, Sr.

He ran for 2,012 yards, had 231 yards receiving and threw for 86 yards and had 28 total TDs for the Black Hawks.

RB: Adam Mohammed, Apollo, 6-0, 190, Sr.

The Arizona commit ran for 2,147 yards and 39 TDs in 13 games, and caught 10 passes for 308 yards and four TDs, while also starting on defense and making 53 tackles and intercepting a pass.

RB: Daxen Hall, Higley, 5-8, 170, Sr.

He ran for 2,223 yards and 30 TDs on 260 carries for 5A championship team. He also caught 50 passes for 640 yards and six TDs.

RB: Kayden Luke, Canyon del Oro, 5-11, 220, Sr.

He ran for 2,307 yards and 29 TDs on 281 carries, leading the Dorados to a 14-0 4A championship season.

OL: Carter Lavrusky, Horizon, 6-6, 280, Sr.

The Kansas commit anchored a big, strong offensive line that paved the way for 3,000 yards and 42 touchdowns on the ground during a 10-3 season.

OL: Toby Mealer, Hamilton, 6-5, 330, Jr.

An Arizona State commit, he was vital to pass protection that led to several school records.

OL: Logan Powell, Brophy Prep, 6-5, 300, Jr.

One of the top 2025 offensive line recruits in the nation, he has 13 major-college offers.

OL: Brady Bakke, Centennial, 6-6, 290, Sr.

Anchor of an offensive line that helped the Coyotes reach the Open state championship game.

OL: Kaden Haeckel, Liberty, 6-6, 285, Sr.

A force up front who gave Bruzon time to carve up defenses en route to the Open state title.

TE: Javery Mayberry, Basha, 6-4, 235, Sr.

A beast breaking tackles after catches, he had 29 catches for 498 yards and five TDs.

WR: Kezion Dia-Johnson, Desert Edge, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Explosive player who had more than 200 yards on six catches in the 5A championship game. Had 51 catches for 882 yards and 13 TDs overall.

WR: Braylon Gardner, Liberty, 6-3, 215, Sr.

Moving from tight end to wide receiver, he had 55 catches for 1,164 yards and 12 TDs.

WR: Brandon Phelps, American Leadership Gilbert North, Sr.

He set several all-time state receiving records, and working with a new quarterback this year, the Arizona commit had 84 catches for 1,669 yards and 17 TDs.

K: Sam Hunsaker, American Leadership Queen Creek, 5-9, 150, Sr.

In his first year ever as a football place kicker, he made 11 of 12 field-goal tries with a long of 50 yards and converted all 42 of his point-after tries.

All purpose: Noah Carter, Centennial, 6-4, 220, Sr.

A game-changer on both sides of the ball, the Washington commit had 11 TD catches and 11 sacks.

KR: Darius Haskin, Buckeye, 6-1, 180, Sr.

In eight games, he had 13 kickoff returns for 596 yards (45.8-yard average) and four TDs.

The Republic's All-Arizona Defense

DL: Deshawn Warner, Desert Edge, 6-4, 225, Sr.

The Kansas commit had 63 tackles, 20 for losses, 16 sacks and eight caused fumbles.

DL: Jeremiah Young, Chandler, 6-1, 220, Sr.

The 6A Premier Region Defensive POY, he had 54 tackles, 23 for losses and nine sacks.

DL: Elijah Rushing, Salpointe Catholic, 6-6, 250, Sr.

The Oregon commit had 55 tackles, 17.5 for losses, and 13.5 sacks.

DL: Cayden Gibson, Arizona College Prep, 6-2, 225, Sr.

He finished his senior season with 102 tackles, 43 solo, 36 tackles for losses, 16.5 sacks, 10 QB hurries and three blocked punts.

LB: Keaton Stam, Liberty, 6-2, 215, Sr.

Heart and soul of the Open Division state championship defense, he had 13 tackles and two sacks in the state championship game. He finished with 110 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games.

LB: Champ Gennicks, Red Mountain, 6-3, 215, Sr.

He set a single-season school tackles record with 148 and a career school tackles record with 345. He had nine tackles for losses this season, helping the Lions reach the 6A final.

LB: Jack Bleier, Basha, 6-1, 220, Sr.

His season was reduced to seven games due to a torn ACL. He made a huge impact in those seven with 67 tackles, 11 for losses, two sacks, 13 QB hurries and two fumble recoveries.

LB: Jonathon Williams, Mohave, 6-1, 230, Sr.

A force on both offense and defense, he had 108 tackles, 11 for losses, 11 sacks, three caused fumbles, two fumble recoveries.

DB: Miles Lockhart, Basha, 5-11, 190, Sr.

Ohio State commit was a force in the secondary, taking on opposing teams' top receivers.

DB: Kody Cullimore, Highland, 5-11, 175, Sr.

The 6A East Valley Region POY had 57 tackles, two interceptions, one caused fumble from his safety position. He also averaged 5.2 yards a carry and 11.6 yards a catch with eight offensive TDs to go with a kickoff and punt return for TDs.

DB: Cree Thomas, Brophy, 6-1, 175, Jr.

The Notre Dame commit had a breakout junior season with 43 tackles and five interceptions and four pass breakups, playing both corner and safety.

DB: Kenny Worthy III, Centennial, 5-11, 175, Sr.

One of the most diversified athletes in the state, the Washington State commit had 48 tackles, seven for losses, a sack, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a caused fumble.

Flex: Shamar Berryhill, Sabino, 6-1, 180, Jr.

A tremendous receiver who had 75 catches for 1,392 yards and 19 TDs, he also had 89 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries for 3A championship team.

P: Kanyon Floyd, Horizon, 6-0, 170, Sr.

The Arizona State commit averaged 45.5 yards on 24 punts and put nine inside the 20.

LS: Cal Keeler, Valley Christian, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Ranked among the top long snappers in the 2024 class in the nation, he was perfect on all of his snaps for one of the top 3A teams.

PR: Nikko Boncore-Montoya, Cactus, 6-0, 165, Jr.

A dynamic receiver who had 92 catches for 1,214 yards and 15 TDs, he was also a dynamo returning punts. He broke four school records this season.

Honorable mentions

Cyrus Aguinaga, Casteel, K, Sr.; Masiu Aholelei, Bagdad, RB, So.; Donovan Aidoo, Higley, DB, Sr.; Hayden Allen, Centennial, Athlete, Sr.; Khameron Athy, Central, RB, Sr.; Jack Atkinson, Scottsdale Christian, QB, Sr.; Bryce Bacon, Raymond S Kellis, LB, Sr.; Beckham Barney, Mesa Mountain View, LB, Jr.; Jackson Barton, Sandra Day O'Connor, DB, Sr.; Rylan Bass, Arizona Lutheran, RB, Sr.; Nathan Bayus, Sandra Day O'Connor, RB, Sr.; Jamar Beal-Goines, Desert Edge, DB, Jr.; McKay Beardall, ALA Gilbert North, RB/WR, Sr.; Khary Beler, Arcadia, DL, Sr.; Khalil Bender, McClintock, WR, So.; Legend Bernard, Hamilton, WR, Sr.; Bertrand Berry Jr., Highland, DL, Sr.; Greg Bienvenue, Desert Ridge, OL, Sr.; Jordan Blake, Skyline, RB, Sr.; Rico Blassingame, Tolleson, WR, So.; Breylon Blount, Hamilton, RB, Sr.; Jaxon Branch, Chandler, WR, Sr.; Justice Brathwaite, Higley, DB, So.; Mason Bray, Saguaro, QB, Sr.; JJ Brutus, ALA West Foothills, DE, Jr.; Tyson Buckley, Camp Verde, QB, Sr.; Coleman Burkhart, Paradise Honors, WR, Sr.; Connor Cameron. Campo Verde, OL, Sr.; Sir-Izzik Sanchez Caldwell, Tonopah Valley, WR, Jr.; Lelend Cevedia, Casa Grande Union, C, Jr.; Christian Clark, Mountain Pointe, RB, Sr.; Jojo Clark, Saguaro, Athlete, Sr.; Kolton Coleman, Perry, WR, Sr.; Deondre Collier, Hayden, RB, Sr.; Jaylyn Colter, Mountain Pointe, LB, So.; Brian Costa, Thunderbird, DB, Jr.; Grady Crandall, Highland, DB, So.; Kaleb Burras, Heritage Academy Laveen, QB, Jr.; Michael Casillas, Morenci, RB, Sr.; Kash Cullimore, Highland, LB, Sr.; Tony Cumberland, Desert Mountain, DL, So.; Hayden Daugherty, Highland, TE, Jr.; Jaylen Dawson, Desert Edge, LB, Sr.; Michael DeBratto, Lincoln Prep, SS, Sr.; Matthew Deleon, Ironwood Ridge, OL, Sr.; Beau Devens, Canyon View, QB, Sr.; Jaci Dickerson, Saguaro, WR, Sr.; Rylon Dillard-Allen, Mountain Pointe, DB, Jr.; Andre Dukes, Coolidge, DL, Sr.; Hudson Dunn, Liberty, LB, So.; Nijrell Eason II, Higley, DB, Sr.; Gideon Enter, Arizona Lutheran, LB, Sr.; Gunner Fagrell, Higley, QB, Sr.; Elantae Fleming, Paradise Valley, WR, Jr.; Maddox Ford, Perry, LB, Jr.; Tayt Ford, Yuma Catholic, RB, Sr.; Brady Forst, Arcadia, RB, Sr.; Ismail Foz, Central, Athlete, Sr.; Bridger French, Coconino, RB, Sr.; Connor Furey, Brophy Prep, K, Sr.; Paul Gaither, Hayden, QB, Jr.; Edgar Gamez, Salome, DB, Sr.; Eltorna Gant, Casa Grande, QB, Jr.; Sam Garcia, Basha, OL, Jr.; Jack Germaine, Mesa Mountain View, QB, Sr.; Aundre Gibson, Desert Edge, DB, Sr.; James Giggey, Bradshaw Mountain, LB, Sr.; Gavin Gilbert, Tanque Verde, LB, Sr.; Jantzen Ginger, Youngker, RB, Sr.; Gerayas Grimes, Casteel, DB, Sr.; Cameron Hackworth, Sabino, QB, Sr.; Bo Hampton, Saguaro, K, Jr.; Karlo Harris, Blue Ridge, LB, So.; Brock Haws, Pima, DL, Sr.; Devin Hayward, Mica Mountain, DB, Sr.; Raevonta Hill, Trevor G Browne, DE, Jr.; Dillon Hipp, Desert Mountain, DE, Sr.; Wyatt Horton, Pinnacle, QB, Jr.; Tyler Johnson, Sandra Day O'Connor, OL, Sr.; Brett Jones, Thatcher, LB, Jr.; Jaylen Jones, Hamilton, DB, Sr.; Kaleb Jones, Mountain Pointe, OL/DL, Jr.; Raymond Jones, Cactus, LB, Sr.; Jonathan Kamara, Desert Edge, LB, Sr.; Silas Kaye, Pinon, RB, Sr.; Bryson Kelton, Mogollon, LB, Jr.; Damien Khaivilay, Apollo, DE, Sr.; Jaxon Knutson, McClintock, QB, Jr.; Anderson Kopp, Brophy Prep, OL, Jr.; Andrew Kulhan, Scottsdale Christian, LB, Sr.; Matthew Lado, Apollo, OL, Sr.; Chase Laux, Canyon del Oro, DB, Sr.; Gunnar Link, Valley Christian, QB, Sr.; Jimmy Leon, Mica Mountain, DE, Jr.; Elijah Little, Thunderbird, RB, Jr.; Marcus Logan, Centennial, DB, Sr.; Ryker Marble, Round Valley, QB, Sr.; Jax Markovich, Horizon, TE, Jr.; Ryan Marriott, ALA Gilbert North, OL, Sr.; Jay Martin, Highland, RB, Sr.; Jeremiah Martinez, Pima, RB, Sr.; Nick Martinez, Bagdad, OL/DL, Sr.; Cole McCleve, Highland, LB, Sr.; Zamari McCoy-Denton, Desert Sunrise, LB, Jr.; Charlie McGinnis, Brophy, QB, Sr.; Elijah Mears, Desert Mountain, DB, Sr.; Brody Michael, ALA Queen Creek, LB, Jr.; Hezekiah Millender, Desert Edge, QB, Jr.; TJ Milsap, Sandra Day O'Connor, OL, Sr.; Carson Minnaar, Eastmark, DE, Jr.; Luke Moga, Sunnyslope, QB, Sr.; Carlos Montoya, Walden Grove, LB, Jr.; Josh Morales, Paradise Honors, WR, Sr.; Trey Morrison, Saguaro, LB, Sr.; Zayden Neill, San Tan Charter, QB, Sr.; Uriah Neloms, San Tan Charter, WR, Jr.; Jeremiah Newcombe, Casteel, Athletic, Sr.; Dylan Nolan-Cook, Horizon, OL, Sr.; Nash Ott, Yuma Catholic, QB, So.; Rene Ochoa, Hayden, LB, Sr.; Kyson Owens, Mogollon, QB, Sr.; Zechariah Owens, Glendale, QB, Sr.; Deegan Owings, Bagdad, DL, Sr.; Chase Pacheco, St. David, LB, So.; Jermaine Patterson, Canyon View, WR, Sr.; Gunner Penzkover, Northwest Christian, Athlete, Sr.; Cooper Perry, Notre Dame, WR, Jr.; Jacob Pitts, Higley, LB, Sr.; Jayden Plotkin, River Valley, RB, Jr.; Owen Pimbert, Saguaro, LB, Jr.; Isaac Poleviyuma, Hopi, LB, Sr.; Carter Pruitt, Arcadia, DB, Sr.; Caleb Randall, Scottsdale Christian, LB, Sr.; Colton Reyes, Gilbert, P, Sr.; Emmett Rhodes, Higley, OL, Sr.; Gio Richardson, Basha, WR, So.; Mateo Rodriguez, Chandler, OL, Sr.; Dezmen Roebuck, Marana, WR, Jr.; Logan Rogers, Desert Ridge, LB, Sr.; Braylen Rooney, Arcadia, QB, Jr.; Mardale Rowe, Brophy Prep, DL, Sr.; Alex Salome, Brophy Prep, LB, Sr.; Christian Sanabria, Camp Verde, WR, Sr.; Tristen Sanchez, Morenci, DE, Sr.; Isaiah Savoie, Red Mountain, RB, Sr.; Derrick Scott, Casa Grande, DB, Sr.; Keegan Shank, Chaparral, DE, Sr.; Deacon Shea, Notre Dame, LB, Sr.; David Simmons, Blue Ridge, Athlete, Sr.; Tyton Slade, ALA Gilbert North, Athletic, Sr.; Victor Sosa, Desert Vista, LB, Sr.; Nathan Spivey, Salpointe, L/B, Jr.; Gavin Silene, Campo Verde, LB, Sr.; Tuddy Smart, Pima, LB, Sr.; Trey Smith, Apollo, DB, Sr.; Rocky Stallworth, Yuma Catholic, LB, Jr.; Sir Stokes, Yuma Catholic, WR/DB, Jr.; Junior St. Cyr, Mesa, RB, Sr.; Nicholas Stoyanovich, Hamilton, K, Sr.; Amare Taase, Saguaro, OL, Sr.; Zane Tallman, Liberty, LB, Sr.; Evan Tarasenko, Northwest Christian, QB, Sr.; Dylan Tapley, Desert Mountain, Athlete, Sr.; Jaden Taylor, Higley, WR, So.; Uriah Tenette, Prescott, Athlete, Jr.; Isaiah Thomas, Paradise Honors, WR, Sr.; Boston Tilton, Higley, LB, Jr.; Ed Tingle, Willcox, OL/LB, Jr.; Don Tinsley, Perry, RB, Sr.; Greg Toler Jr., Highland, WR, Jr.; Andrew Trapp, Scottsdale Christian, Athlete, Sr.; Jacob Trapp, Scottsdale Christian, Athlete, Sr.; Noah Trigueros, Notre Dame, QB, Sr.; Sean Tripp, Millennium, OL, Sr.; Tim Tynan, Basha, K, Sr.; Dontay Tyson Jr., Peoria, KR, Fr.; Kennedy Urlacher, Chandler, DB, Sr.; Ca'lil Valentine, Chandler, RB, Sr.; Raiden Vines-Bright, Corona del Sol, WR, Jr.; Michael Watkins, Apollo, OL, Sr.; Enoch Watson, American Leadership Queen Creek, QB, Sr.; Noah Watson, Perry, OL, Sr.; Keona Wilhite, Salpointe, DE, Sr.; Jayden Williams, ALA Queen Creek, WR, Sr.; Hayden Williams, Youngker, OL, Jr.; Ryan Willey, Verrado, DE, Sr.; Jordan Williams, Camp Verde, WR, Sr.; Jon Wilson, Liberty, RB, Sr.; Santana Wilson, Desert Mountain, DB, Sr.; Malachi Wilt, Tonopah Valley, QB, So.; Ryan Wolfer, Liberty, TE, Sr.; Vern Wolfley IV, Trivium Prep, Athlete, Jr.; Sakylee Woodard, Canyon del Oro, OL, Sr.; Travis Woods, Thunderbird, LB, Sr.; Mason Wicker, Desert Heights, QB, So.; Joe Yoney Jr., Mohave, QB, So.; Bodie Zamorano, Horizon, RB, So.; Andrew Zubey, Higley, DB, Sr.; This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: The Arizona Republic's 2023 high school football All-Arizona team