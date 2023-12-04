Arizona replaces Purdue at No. 1 as USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll is shuffled

Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4), forward Keshad Johnson (16), and guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates a basket from the bench against Texas-Arlington at McKale Center.

As college basketball fans well know, being ranked No. 1 is often a revolving door. Purdue’s stay atop the USA TODAY Sports men’s poll lasted all of one week this time around.

Arizona now takes over the top spot, the first No. 1 ranking for the Wildcats since Jan. 27, 2014. After being ranked second last week, Arizona inherits the top spot with 26 of 32 first-place votes. Houston, also off to an 8-0 start, moves up three places to No. 2 while claiming five No. 1 nods.

Kansas, the preseason No. 1, is back up to No. 3 with the remaining first-place vote after a home win against then-No. 4 Connecticut. Purdue, an upset victim at Northwestern during the week, slips to fourth and UConn drops just one position to No. 5.

Baylor climbs two places to No. 6, giving the new-look Big 12 three teams rated sixth or higher. Marquette drops four positions to No. 7 after a loss to in-state foe Wisconsin. Gonzaga, Florida Atlantic and North Carolina round out the top 10.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports men's college basketball poll

Colorado State makes the week’s biggest jump, vaulting nine places to No. 12 for its highest ranking in the coaches poll in program history. Duke takes the biggest plunge, falling 14 places to No. 21. Miami (Fla.) also drops out of the top 10, tumbling seven positions to No. 15 after a blowout loss at Kentucky.

The news isn’t all bad for the ACC though, as Clemson joins the poll at No. 20, and Virginia returns at No. 23. No. 22 Oklahoma and No. 25 Ohio State also move in.

Villanova falls from the rankings once again after a pair of Big Five losses. Alabama, Mississippi State and Michigan State are the other dropouts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arizona passes Purdue for No. 1 spot in men's college basketball poll