Arizona’s Regan Shockey wins third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, presented by Rawlings

Arizona’s Regan Shockey won her third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, presented by Rawlings. Went 5-for-12 (.417) in three games to lead No. 21 Arizona to a series win over Utah. Singled in the series opener against Utah (L, 3-1). Had a career-high four hits in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader (W, 10-8), driving in a run and scoring the game winner in the eighth. Drove in a run as part of a six-run fifth in Sunday’s victory (7-4). Third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award for Shockey.