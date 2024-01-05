Arizona rediscovers defense, blows past Colorado at McKale Center

McKale Center may never have felt as good to the Arizona Wildcats as it did Thursday evening.

Returning home for the first time since they left as an undefeated No. 1-ranked team nearly a month ago and then lost three games, the Wildcats blew apart Colorado 97-50 on Thursday at McKale Center.

The Wildcats went on an early 13-0 run and wound up taking a 50-23 halftime lead, then kept coasting in the second half thanks to a defensive efficiency that was sorely lacking in their 100-82 loss at Stanford on Sunday.

After giving up 58.1% shooting at Stanford, Arizona held Colorado to just 36.4% and scored 25 points off 18 CU turnovers. The Wildcats also outrebounded the Buffaloes 45-25 and shot 56.3% from the field.

While injuries kept out two of Colorado’s three top scorers — forwards Oscar da Silva (ankle) and Cody Williams (wrist) — the Wildcats made the Buffs’ leading scorer, former UA signee K.J. Simpson, work for his 10 points.

Simpson, who signed in 2020 to play for the Wildcats but flipped to Colorado after Sean Miller was fired, was 5 for 16 from the field while missing all three 3s he took. He had seven rebounds but had eight turnovers to pair with just two assists.

Pelle Larsson led Arizona with 18 points and seven rebounds while Caleb Love had 16 points and Kylan Boswell had 14. Boswell hit 4 of 7 3-pointers, helping UA shoot 52.9% (9 for 17) from long range while the Wildcats shot 54.7% overall.

In the first half,Arizona led 10-6 before it went on its 13-0 run, ending with a 3-pointer from Boswell with 14:00 left. The Wildcats led by up to 27 points in the first half and by up to 41 late in the game Boswell went coast-to-coast after a steal for a layup that gave UA a 74-41 lead with 6:45 left and both teams played substitutes heavily after that point.

UA center Oumar Ballo struggled offensively against Colorado and center Eddie Lampkin, making just 1 of 7 shots, but he had nine rebounds.

Arizona forward Keshad Johnson went to the locker room after appearing to hurt his left leg midway through the half but returned to the game after only four minutes. He finished with eight points and three rebounds in 21 minutes.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona rediscovers defense, blows past Colorado at McKale Center