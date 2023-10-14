Will Arizona QB Noah Fifita transform the Wildcats this season?

If Arizona — which just played close games against Washington and USC — plays well for the rest of the season, that narrow escape for the Trojans might look different in late November.

We asked our Pac-12 football panel the following question: Arizona is better with Noah Fifita than Jayden de Laura at QB — yes or no, or is this a “let’s wait and see” situation?

Matt Zemek: I say yes. Fifita is clearly more consistent than de Laura. He is young and will therefore make some mistakes, but he doesn’t have the “fall off a cliff” identity de Laura has, in which the bad plays are backbreakers and often pour forth in large quantities. Arizona clearly has a better, more consistent offense with Fifita, and Jedd Fisch should keep Fifita in the saddle for the long run in Tucson. Arizona has a chance to be really good.

Matt Wadleigh: Let’s wait and see. Anybody can perform well against an Alex Grinch defense.

Zachary Neel: Fifita has looked great, for certain. I’m not ready to say that he’s better than de Laura, but it’s pretty clear that de Laura should have a short leash now because the freshman behind him is very capable.

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame as the Irish prepare to face USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

Prominent Pac-12 sports journalist thinks USC is likely to fire Alex Grinch before season’s end.

USC and Lincoln Riley need to have a plan in place if Alex Grinch coaches poorly and loses to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator might actually be worse than Alex Grinch, a fascinating plot point heading into the October 14 renewal of Irish-Trojans.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Notre Dame and Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire