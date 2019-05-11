Arizona President: ‘Sean [Miller’s] our coach’

The day after a jury ruled in the second and final trial resulting from the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, University of Arizona President Robert Robbins gave head coach Sean Miller a vote of confidence.

“Sean’s our coach and we look forward to continuing to participate and cooperate in all the investigations that are going on,” he said in a TV interview. “But Sean’s our coach.”

“I have no idea,” Robbins added after being asked about his concern regarding the NCAA investigation into the program and the potential sanctions that it could bring. “That’s up to the NCAA. We’ll just cooperate with them and see what they have to say in the end.”

In other words, Sean Miller will live to coach another day, and he will do so with a preseason top 15 team that is probably the favorite to win the Pac-12 this year.

This comes a day after Christian Dawkins, an aspiring sports agent, and Merl Code, a former Adidas rep, were found guilty of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery at the conclusion of the second college basketball corruption trial. Both Dawkins and Code, along with another former Adidas executive named Jim Gatto, were found guilty of wire fraud charges in the first trial, which took place back in October.