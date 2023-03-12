Arizona presented with 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament trophy
The 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament trophy is presented to Arizona after the Wildcats’ win over UCLA on Saturday, March 11 in Las Vegas.
Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament after averaging 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game during the Wildcats' title run.
Arizona student-athlete Kylan Boswell joined Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent following the Wildcats' victory over UCLA in the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Championship Game on Saturday, March 11 in Las Vegas.
Arizona student-athlete Pelle Larsson caught up with Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent after the Wildcats won the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Championship Game on Saturday, March 11 in Las Vegas.
Arizona men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd and student-athlete Oumar Ballo followed-up with Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Matt Muehlebach and Don MacLean after the Wildcats won the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Championship Game on Saturday, March 11 in Las Vegas.
Short-handed UCLA faltered late and fell 61-59 to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament final, harming its chances for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
A last-second shot missed the mark as 2-seed Arizona outlasted 1-seed UCLA, 61-59, to win the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament, the Wildcats' second straight Pac-12 Tournament title. Azuolas Tubelis led the Wildcats with 19 points in an instant classic that featured 17 lead changes. Amari Bailey scored 19 points for the Bruins, who were without starters Adem Bona and Jaylen Clark due to injury.
