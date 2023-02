The Telegraph

We were in our late 20s when we first started planning our big adventure, and I actually started it. We had a huge mortgage, two sleepless toddlers, boring jobs and no prospect of anything changing any time soon, but we’d both cheer up as we danced around the living room clutching a giggling child each as we loudly sang along to the Specials: “You’re married with a kid when you should be having fun with me…”