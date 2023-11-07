Arizona prepares for Duke with dominating win over Morgan State

Vowing to clean up some sloppy preseason ballhandling in their season opener Monday, the Arizona Wildcats did it one step better.

They also took care of Morgan State’s ballhandling for them.

In a 122-59 win at McKale Center, the Wildcats scored 38 points off 23 Morgan State turnovers, turning their season-opening show into a dunk show, delighting the crowd of about 12,000 fans and indicating that they may be ready for a difficult date at No. 2 Duke on Friday.

The Wildcats wound up scoring their most points ever under third-year UA coach Tommy Lloyd, surpassing a 117-75 win over Nicholls in their season opener last season. They also recorded their biggest victory margin ever under Lloyd, surpassing a 104-50 win over UTRGV in the second game of the 2021-22 season.

Seven Wildcats scored in double figures, led by sophomore guard Kylan Boswell, who had 18 points along with five rebounds and one assist. Pelle Larsson returned from an ankle injury that kept him out for Arizona’s two exhibition games by scoring 15 points while Keshad Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Centers Oumar Ballo and Motiejus Krivas each scored 12 points while Caleb Love also scored 12 points and Filip Borovicanin added 11 off the bench.

After scoring 28 points off 14 Morgan State turnovers in the first half, Arizona picked up where it left off after halftime: Larsson, Boswell and even Ballo recorded steals they quickly turned into fast-break baskets in the first four minutes after halftime.

Ballo took the ball from 6-foot Morgan State sophomore Demajion Topps just behind the center court stripe, then dribbled it in all by himself, to the delight of the McKale Center crowd of about 12,000.

Ballo’s dunk capped an 11-0 Arizona run that put the Wildcats already up 76-30 with 16:23 left to play and Arizona coasted the rest of the first half. UA coach Tommy Lloyd played all 11 available scholarship players — Henri Veesaar is out with an elbow injury while Dylan Anderson has opted to redshirt — and went with largely walk ons over the final few minutes.

In the first half, Larsson scored 13 points to help Arizona take a 63-26 halftime lead.

Love added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists for Arizona, which shot 48.7% from the field in the first half. In Arizona’s 93-68 win over Morgan State last season, the Bears actually led more often in the first half than the Wildcats, but Arizona led from start to finish in the first half this time.

The Wildcats held the Bears to just 35.7% shooting in the first half, scored 28 points off 14 Morgan State turnovers and doubled up the visitors from Baltimore in rebounding, 28-14.

Larsson started at small forward after practicing fully over the weekend, despite missing the Wildcats’ two exhibition games with an unspecified ankle injury. He joined a starting lineup that also included Ballo at center, Johnson at power forward, Love at shooting guard and Boswell at point guard.

After the first media timeout, however, Lloyd shifted to a smaller lineup with four perimeter players that featured Larsson and guard KJ Lewis as power forwards of a sort. Midway through the half, the 7-2 Krivas teamed with Johnson in the post to make a bigger lineup again and the Wildcats used both formations throughout the game.

Krivas finished the first half with a dunk at the buzzer off a missed shot by Arizona guard Jaden Bradley, while Johnson earlier dunked in a miss by Lewis. Johnson finished with nine points and five rebounds. Boswell had 11 points and three rebounds.

Over the first 12 minutes of the game, Lloyd turned to the bench for Lewis, Bradley, Krivas and Borovicanin, while Lithuanian freshman forward Paulius Murauskas became the 10th Wildcat to get in the game in with 7:47 left to play.

Spanish guard Conrad Martinez played 12 minutes in the second half, indicating he will not redshirt as a freshman this season. Players cannot participate in any regular-season games if they are taking an intentional (non-injury) redshirt.

Lloyd has been expected to start shaping up his rotation quickly, since the Wildcats will travel to play at Duke on Friday, the first time since 1989-90 that Arizona has played the Blue Devils on their campus.

Arizona has beaten Duke in their last two matchups — at New York early in the 2013-14 season and in the 2011 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona prepares for Duke with dominating win over Morgan State