Arizona’s Pelle Larsson named Pac-12 Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva
Arizona’s Pelle Larsson was named Pac-12 Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Led first-place Arizona to its first sweep through the Mountains since 2014-15, averaging 22.5 points on 61 percent shooting (17-28), 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals in wins over Utah and Colorado. Posted career highs of 27 points and eight assists, along with seven rebounds, in 105-99 triple-overtime victory at Utah. Totaled 10 points, four assists and two rebounds in the extra sessions. Followed with 18 points, four boards, three steals and two assists in 99-79 win at Colorado. Fourth different Arizona recipient this season, matching the most by a team in a season in league history (Arizona - 2008-09, 2000-01, 1997-98; Arizona State - 2018-19). 13th different Player of the Week recipient in 14 weeks so far this season. First career Pac-12 weekly award.