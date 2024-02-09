Advertisement
Arizona’s Pelle Larsson joins Pac-12 Network after scoring career-high 27 at Utah

Pac-12 Network

Arizona student-athlete Pelle Larsson caught up with Pac-12 Network after the No. 8 Wildcats outlasted Utah in triple-overtime on Thursday, Feb. 8 in Salt Lake City. Larsson finished with a career-high 27 points to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds.