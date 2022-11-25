Arizona outlasts ASU in Territorial Cup thriller for first rivalry win since 2016

The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) Michael Pratt found Shae Wyatt with a 30-yard touchdown pass with 5 minutes left to lead No. 19 Tulane to a 27-24 win over No. 24 Cincinnati on Friday, making the Green Wave the hosts for the upcoming American Conference Championship game. Tyjae Spears rushed for two touchdowns and had 181 yards to contribute to the cause for Tulane (10-2, 7-1 AAC), which beat Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2) for the first time in five tries. Tulane also snapped a 32-game home streak for the Bearcats (9-3, 6-2), who now must wait for the outcome of Saturday's UCF game to know whether they'll be in the conference championship, too.