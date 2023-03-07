Arizona’s Oumar Ballo collects 2023 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year award, presented by Nextiva
Arizona’s Oumar Ballo won the 2023 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year award, presented by Nextiva. Ballo becomes the third consecutive recipient of Most Improved Player from Arizona along with Jordan Brown in 2021 and Christian Koloko in 2022. Playing behind Koloko last season, Ballo averaged 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15 minutes per game. This year, Ballo has more than doubled his scoring (13.9 ppg) and increased his rebounding (8.6 rpg) in 28 minutes an outing while starting all 31 games.