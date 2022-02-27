Arizona offensive tackle is offered by Notre Dame Football

The Irish have been a bit quiet on the recruiting trail, with not many offers going out over the last few weeks. That changed a bit as Arizona offensive tackle Elijah Paige was offered by Marcus Freeman and his staff.

The six-foot-six-inch and 285-pound lineman is a high level athlete, not only does Paige star on the gridiron, he is a solid basketball player as well. His recruitment is picking up, as Colorado State, Cincinnati and the Irish have offered him in the last week. Previously Paige held other offers from Auburn, Duke, Washington, Oregon State, Nebraska and a few others.

After a great conversation with @Marcus_Freeman1 @CoachHiestand I am BLESSED to have received an offer From The University of Notre Dame!! Thank you @dzupke @CoachGerm pic.twitter.com/aosp4vZZdM — Elijah Paige (@elijahpaige74) February 25, 2022

It’s still a little early in the 2023 tackles recruitment to say where he is leaning but Notre Dame has put themselves in the mix for Paige.

