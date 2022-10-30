Arizona’s offense, especially its receivers, helped USC prepare for UCLA in a few weeks

We know that the next two weeks for USC football should be manageable even with the tidal wave of injuries which has swamped the Trojans. Cal and Colorado are arguably the two worst teams in the Pac-12. (Colorado is easily the worst team in the conference; Cal being No. 11 is debatable, but the Golden Bears lost to Colorado and look very limited right now.) USC can rest a lot of players if it is unsure they are healthy.

It’s all about getting healthy for UCLA on Nov. 19 in the biggest USC-UCLA game since 2005.

The value of the Arizona game was more than just getting a win. The Wildcats might have prepared USC for the Bruins:

DE LAURA WAS SLIPPERY, MUCH LIKE DTR WILL BE

USC doing a horrible job of containing Jayden de Laura thus far — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) October 30, 2022

NOT OFFICIALLY, BUT YOU GET THE POINT

Jayden de Laura up to 450 rushing yards. — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) October 30, 2022

PLAYMAKERS, WHICH UCLA ALSO HAS

Jayden de Laura : 26/43 for 380 yards, 3 TD's, 1 INT & a 153.1 QB Rating; 8 carries for 54 yards

Dorian Singer : 7 catches for 141 yards & a TD on 12 targets (1st in catches, receiving yards, TD catches & targets) pic.twitter.com/iYyndTn3bZ — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 30, 2022

HIGH UPSIDE

On paper, Caleb Williams was the better QB tonight, but Jayden de Laura was certainly a much more electric and explosive player. Moved around a lot better and aired the ball out more than Williams. Williams: 31-45, 411 yards, 5 TDs

de Laura: 26-43, 380 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT — AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) October 30, 2022

ELECTRIC

Story continues

Jayden de Laura pic.twitter.com/6MPCgcBAFJ — Felix Sharpe (@sharpereview) October 30, 2022

HE WOWED THE CROWD

JAYDEN DE LAURA — Brentley Weissman (@Brentley12) October 30, 2022

EYE-POPPING CATCHES

DORIAN SINGER 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ezzCHdw76Z — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 29, 2022

ARIZONA IS DEEP AT WR

“There are some plays he makes where I don’t even know what to say about them. … Sometimes you just look at him and go, ‘That was a cool play,’ and that’s what he does.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona receiver Dorian Singer’s three-touchdown performance against USC pic.twitter.com/aXoRpxNlAj — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 30, 2022

ALSO THIS

https://twitter.com/FTBeard7/status/1586537923461017600?s=20&t=brR07K1OL0Cm_T-b7hbVbA

DEFENSE WAS CHALLENGED

This game is over. USC escapes out of Tucson with a 45-37 win vs Arizona. They’ll move to 7-1 and slide to the #8 spot it seems. A lot of questions about this USC defense and injuries. Notre Dame & WHOCLA are right around the corner ! #FightOn✌🏽 — Su’a (@iammsuzy) October 30, 2022

PERSPECTIVE

USC’s defense struggles against Arizona, and all of a sudden Oregon fans have rewritten this weird narrative where USC has no defense & somehow less complete despite the fact that they are still ranked lower in most categories than USC even now and have been all year — "The Great Pumpkin Yatagarasu" Kane Webb (@FightOnTwist) October 30, 2022

NOT REALLY TRUE

USC doesn’t have a defense at all — Chance Lake (@sundvlpwr) October 30, 2022

PILING ON -- 15-YARD PENALTY

A Lincoln Riley team with no defense…… shocker #USC #CollegeFootball — BcDaly (@BrennanDaly1252) October 30, 2022

THIS WAS CLEARLY TRUE WHEN ARIZONA RALLIED FROM 31-16 DOWN

#USC defense just getting torched right now — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) October 30, 2022

YUP

USC defense reverts to the ways of a USC defense 31-29 we got a game. — Barstool SC (@BarstoolSC) October 30, 2022

WHERE UCLA HAS MORE THAN ARIZONA

UCLA has Zach Charbonnet, and Arizona had no real run threat.

WHERE UCLA HAS MORE THAN ARIZONA, PART TWO

The Bruins have a much better offensive line, and a big receiver, Jake Bobo, who has some similarities to Dalton Kincaid of Utah.

BOTTOM LINE

If USC needs Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth fully healthy for UCLA, they should be able to sit one more week against Cal, then play against Colorado to get back into a defensive rhythm and play against UCLA. USC has to have its main players healthy for Nov. 19.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire