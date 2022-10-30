Arizona’s offense, especially its receivers, helped USC prepare for UCLA in a few weeks

We know that the next two weeks for USC football should be manageable even with the tidal wave of injuries which has swamped the Trojans. Cal and Colorado are arguably the two worst teams in the Pac-12. (Colorado is easily the worst team in the conference; Cal being No. 11 is debatable, but the Golden Bears lost to Colorado and look very limited right now.) USC can rest a lot of players if it is unsure they are healthy.

It’s all about getting healthy for UCLA on Nov. 19 in the biggest USC-UCLA game since 2005.

The value of the Arizona game was more than just getting a win. The Wildcats might have prepared USC for the Bruins:

UCLA has Zach Charbonnet, and Arizona had no real run threat.

The Bruins have a much better offensive line, and a big receiver, Jake Bobo, who has some similarities to Dalton Kincaid of Utah.

If USC needs Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth fully healthy for UCLA, they should be able to sit one more week against Cal, then play against Colorado to get back into a defensive rhythm and play against UCLA. USC has to have its main players healthy for Nov. 19.

