Arizona’s Noah Fifita wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award for record 5th time, presented by Nextiva

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap Week 12 of NFL action game by game as they dive into the biggest storylines and takeaways to come out of Sunday's games. The duo start by highlighting the Eagles' big win over the Bills and Jalen Hurts' clutch gene, the Jaguars' victory over the Texans in a potential AFC South-deciding matchup and the Broncos' win over the Browns to make five straight wins for Russell Wilson and company. Next, Fitz and Frank do a lightning round recap of the Thanksgiving and Black Friday games, as the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins all made it out with wins (and the New York Jets look broken). Later, the dynamic duo recap each and every game from Sunday and give their key takeaways. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense look refreshed, the Raiders hung in there but can't seem to respond to other teams' adjustments, Frank thinks it's time to start asking questions about Justin Herbert and much more. Finally, Fitz and Frank finish things off by previewing the Monday night matchup between the Bears and Vikings.