Arizona’s Noah Fifita wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award for record 5th time, presented by Nextiva

Pac-12 Network

Arizona’s Noah Fifita named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Fifita set the Arizona single-game passing record with 527 yards and tied his career-high with 5 passing touchdowns in Arizona's 59-23 win over in-state rival Arizona State.