Arizona March Madness projections: Who will Wildcats play in NCAA Tournament?

The Arizona men's basketball team and its fans are eagerly awaiting the NCAA Tournament Selection Show to find out their March Madness fate.

We know Arizona will be in the NCAA bracket as one of the highest-ranked teams in the nation all season.

Where will the Wildcats be seeded in March Madness?

Who will they face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?

Check out the latest projections for Arizona men's basketball before Sunday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which will provide the answers to the above questions about Tommy Lloyd's team, which is returning to March Madness for the third straight season.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize

ESPN: Arizona a No. 2 seed in March Madness

Joe Lunardi has the Wildcats in the West Region and predicts that they will play No. 15 seed Longwood in the first round in Salt Lake City.

FOX Sports: Arizona a No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Mike DeCourcy's latest projection for March Madness has Tommy Lloyd's team in the West Region and facing No. 15 UC Davis in the first round.

CBS Sports: Arizona No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Jerry Palm's March Madness prediction has Arizona taking on UC Davis, a No. 15 seed, in a West Region first round game.

More: Arizona basketball blows halftime lead to Oregon, ends Pac-12 Tournament era on sour note

Sporting News: Arizona projected to be a No. 2 seed in March Madness

Bill Bender did not predict Arizona's opponent, but he has the Wildcats as a second seed in the NCAA Tournament.

247 Sports: Arizona a No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Brad Crawford has the Wildcats taking on No. 15 seed Fairfield in the West Region in his March Madness bracket prediction.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona basketball March Madness projections: Who could Wildcats play?