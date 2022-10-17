Arizona loses Marquise Brown, acquires Robbie Anderson

Barry Werner
The Arizona Cardinals have lost a receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and quickly added another one via a trade Monday, former Carolina Panther Robbie Anderson.

Brown injured his foot in the Cardinals’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The injury is considered to be potentially season-ending.

While the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension in Week 7, they still needed another WR.

The perfect fit was Anderson, who wore out his welcome in Carolina on Sunday.

He got into an argument with the position coach and then was bounced from the bench by interim coach Steve Wilks.

Timing is everything. The compensation, per Adam Schefter:

Unfortunately for all, the Panthers have already played the Cardinals, losing to them 26-16 in Week 4.

