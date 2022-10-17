Arizona loses Marquise Brown, acquires Robbie Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals have lost a receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and quickly added another one via a trade Monday, former Carolina Panther Robbie Anderson.

Brown injured his foot in the Cardinals’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The injury is considered to be potentially season-ending.

While the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension in Week 7, they still needed another WR.

The perfect fit was Anderson, who wore out his welcome in Carolina on Sunday.

He got into an argument with the position coach and then was bounced from the bench by interim coach Steve Wilks.

Robbie Anderson has been sent to the locker room by his own team 😳pic.twitter.com/KqsKadRLv4 — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2022

Timing is everything. The compensation, per Adam Schefter:

Compensation update: Panthers traded WR Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals in exchange for a 6th-round pick in 2024 and a 7th-round pick in 2025, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2022

#Panthers Robbie Anderson is sitting away from the rest of the WRs on the sidelines. The team is reportedly actively shopping him around the league. pic.twitter.com/RSvawGGhYk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

Unfortunately for all, the Panthers have already played the Cardinals, losing to them 26-16 in Week 4.

