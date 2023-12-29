Arizona’s last football game as a Pac-12 school is a memorable statement vs Oklahoma

The Arizona Wildcats are heading to the Big 12 next year. The Oklahoma Sooners are leaving the Big 12 next year. The 2023 Alamo Bowl was a grand finale for each team before conference realignment, with Arizona leaving the Pac-12 and Oklahoma going to the SEC.

Arizona definitely had the grander time in San Antonio.

The Wildcats watched Oklahoma score 24 straight points to take a 24-13 lead in the third quarter. However, the U of A had the final say, scoring the last 25 points of the game to win the Alamo Bowl over the Sooners, 38-24.

For a lot more details on this game, read our partners at Sooners Wire.

Arizona’s defense played well against both USC and Washington this season. The Wildcats did not get a chance to face Oregon. That defense continued to perform well in the Alamo Bowl, forcing six Oklahoma turnovers. In a battle of freshmen quarterbacks, Arizona’s Noah Fifita outplayed OU’s Jackson Arnold.

Arizona finished the season 10-3, marking one of the few times in U of A football history that the Wildcats have won at least 10 games in a season.

With Oklahoma and Texas going to the SEC next year, Arizona will join Utah as a foremost favorite and contender in the Big 12. It will be fascinating to see how the Cats fare in their new conference.

They certainly seem to be ready.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire