Arizona lands lengthy Texas WR Terry Shelton

A day after landing a trio of commitments in the 2025 class, Arizona has added to its class once again.

This time it comes with the addition of Irving (Texas) Ranchview three-star wide receiver Terry Shelton.

Of the four prospects to commit to the Wildcats in the past 24 hours, Shelton is the third to come from Texas.

Shelton provides Arizona with an athletic and lengthy athletic at wideout.

Shelton possesses great measureables at 6-foot-2, 200-pounds and a near 80-inch wingspan. He also posted some great testing numbers including a reported 4.47 40-yard dash. As a basketball standout as well, Shelton has a 40-plus inch vertical jump.

In his junior season, Shelton finished with 32 receptions for 629 yards and eight touchdowns.

Shelton chose the Wildcats over offers from Kansas, Boston College, and Illinois among others.

The Irving product is the second wide receiver in Arizona's 2025 class joining Cibolo (Texas) Sean Robinson. The Wildcats' class now has seven commitments.