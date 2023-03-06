Arizona’s Kylan Boswell earns Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Arizona’s Kylan Boswell earned his first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva. Averaged 14.0 points on 75 percent shooting (9-12) and scored in double figures in back-to-back games for first time this season with split through Los Angeles. Made 4-of-5 shots en route to 14 points along with two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 87-81 victory at USC. Hit a season-high four 3-pointers as part of 5-of-7 shooting from the field for 14 points at No. 4 UCLA. First Arizona recipient since Ąžuolas Tubelis in March 2021.