Arizona’s Jonathan Ward makes astonishing catch against Cowboys
Kyler Murray got some help from Jonathan Ward against the Dallas Cowboys for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Actually, the quarterback got an incredible amount of help from his running back.
Watch as the former Central Michigan star makes the incredible grab — catch of the year? — while being blanketed by Nahshon Wright.
The play was good for 23 yards and every highlight reel.
This catch is ABSURD. pic.twitter.com/duzjCws6hW
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022