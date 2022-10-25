Arizona isn’t a heavyweight, but Wildcats should be viewed as a real obstacle for USC

When I think about various games in any sport, I often ask myself, “Can this team actually pull the upset even if everything goes well and the opponent plays terribly?”

I don’t think USC could possibly lose to the Colorado Buffaloes even if everything goes perfectly for CU and the Trojans play poorly. That game is on the other side of the dividing line.

Arizona? Not so fast.

If the Wildcats play an A-plus game and USC plays horribly, yes — Arizona could actually win.

USC is a huge favorite, and it should be, but we have seen a lot of upsets this year by underdogs of 16 points or more. Notre Dame, USC’s great rival, has lost twice as a favorite of 16 points or more.

USC should not be taking anything for granted about Arizona.

The key point to make about the Wildcats — and why USC should take them seriously — is that if the Trojans get past this game, they have Cal and Colorado at home the following two weeks. Arizona is, one could say, the last true obstacle for USC before the UCLA game on Nov. 19.

We talked about this at The Voice of College Football:

List

Los Angeles Times columnist explores the idea that Pac-12, Big 12 might be punishing USC and Texas

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire