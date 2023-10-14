Arizona HS football roundup: Mountain Pointe, Phx Christian, Yuma Catholic, AZ Lutheran win big

Mountain Pointe downs Corona del Sol in 6A

By Eliya Herroitt

Mountain Pointe used a big second half to pull away from Corona del Sol, 38-13, Friday night In the most recent 6A rankings released by the AIA, Mountain Pointe was at No.16, while Corona del Sol is No.17.

The Aztecs went into the halftime break poised for an upset, with a 13-7 lead. But the Pride completely turned the tide on their home fielld in the second half, outscoring the Aztecs 31-0.

@ConnorAckerley finds @ZuriGlenn5 for the Aztecs TD. Big play as @CdS_Football takes the lead over Mountain Pointe going into the break 13-7. @azc_preps pic.twitter.com/Wn6n2zwC1W — Eliya Herriott (@HerriottEliya) October 14, 2023

Key Playmakers:

Mountain Pointe went to Christian Clark early and often. Clark was consistent on the ground, and when his team needed a big score, he delivered. The Texas commit had two touchdowns, including a big one in the third quarter that gave the Pride a 17-13 lead and the team didn’t look back from that point on.

@christian6clark gives the Pride the lead 17-13, with just under two minutes left in the third quarter. Extra point is good. @CdS_Football @azc_preps pic.twitter.com/cj54LmFfoa — Eliya Herriott (@HerriottEliya) October 14, 2023

The Aztecs were held scoreless in the second half and the Mountain Pointe defense played a huge part in that. Mountain Pointe junior, Kaleb Jones, often set the tone and had his hand in a few stops along with a sack. Jaylyn Colter and Tyrone Douglas Jr. each had a big sack in the fourth quarter as well.

Play of the Game:

After Clark scored his second touchdown of the night and gave the Pride a 17-13 lead, the defense continued that momentum. Rylon Dillard-Allen intercepted Connor Ackerley’s pass and returned it for a touchdown. The pick-six put Mountain Pointe up 24-13 and added some breathing room for the Pride.

Quote of the Game:

Head coach of Mountain Pointe Eric Lauer on the message at halftime for his team:

“Just be consistent, let’s get back to what we are doing,” Lauer said. “Move onto the next play, and don’t stay on one that went somewhat bad. .... We thought we were in a pretty good tempo the first half we just wanted to continue that, and we were able to do that and finish out strong.”

Up Next:

Corona del Sol will host Brophy College Prep on Oct. 20. Mountain Pointe will travel to Tucson to play Salpointe Catholic the same night.

Phoenix Christian rolls over Cortez in 2A

By Howard Schlossberg

The Phoenix Christian Cougars (6-2) introduced themselves as a force to be reckoned with in 2A, making a statement with a 42-7 win at Cortez Friday night.

Phoenix Christian ran for 337 yards and controlled the ball all night on the power running of Syras Renteria and Javien Willis, who both topped 100 yards and scored 5 TDs between them.

Key Plays

An onside kick recovery by Phoenix Christian to start the game set the tone. Renteria was the only one who handled the ball from there on an opening 44-yard drive, which he capped from the 5 with a score.

After a 3-and-out they had the ball back for a 10-play, 66-yard drive, which Willis finished from the 11.

Getting the picture?

Willis scored again in the 2nd quarter for a 21-0 lead before the run of the year -- Renteria's 50-yarder for a TD, on which he slipped four tackles in the backfield before breaking loose.

Willis and Zaire Smith added second-half TD runs, sandwiched around a nice 56-yard scoring dash by Cortez's Brennan Barnes.

@azc_preps Javien Willis of Phoenix Christian on hisbteam' 42-7 win Friday night over Cortez. pic.twitter.com/vgAGgHL2mU — hbssports (@hbssports1) October 14, 2023

Key Stats

Phoenix Christian rushing for 337 yards on 56 carries, that's a starement. Willis had 115 and Renteria 111, both on 13 carries, although Renteria left in the third with an injured left arm. Treshon Ransom and Branson Scroggins both looked good toting the ball as well.

And the defense was suffocating.

Key quotes

Phoenix Christian head coach Jason Kindred has assembled a young roster that will be making statements for a while. And he's proud of them.

"If they take care of each other, good things will happen,'' he said.

"They're fine young men."

Especially that offensive line powering his runners. "They do move the ball."

Up Next

Phoenix Christian is at Mountainside next Friday while Cortez (5-3) entertains Kingman.

Yuma Catholic dominates Buckeye in 4A clash

By Benjamin Yates

A clash of 4A contenders wasn't even close Friday night, as Yuma Catholic easily handled Buckeye, 45-17 on the Hawks' home field.

The Shamrocks built a 35-3 halftime lead and never looked back, its defense shutting down plays directed toward senior wide receiver Darius Haskin, pressuring Buckeye senior quarterback Ricardo Juarez and forcing three turnovers on fumbles.

The Shamrocks opened the scoring with junior wide receiver Darryl Coleman and senior running back Tayt Ford completing rushing touchdowns within two minutes of each other.

Tight end Dagen Dunn gets his first touchdown for @football_yc as the score goes up 35-3 with 49.1 seconds to go in the first half! pic.twitter.com/P54ZYZqkUJ — Benjamin Yates (@Ben31Yates) October 14, 2023

After Hawks senior kicker Rolando Negrete got his first-half field goal, the Shamrocks went on a roll. Junior running back Rocky Stallworth, Coleman, and senior tight end Dagen Dunn all scoring before the end of the second quarter.

Inthe second half, junior wide receiver Sir Stokes got his first touchdown of the night for the Shamrocks to go up to a 42-3 lead early in the third quarter on sophomore quarterback Nash Ott's first pass to the end zone.

Another player getting their first TD for @football_yc as wide receiver Sir Stokes catches it in the end zone off of Nash Ott’s pass

Score: 42-3 @hawksfbclub down by 39 with 9:13 to go in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/aVwhW65kLc — Benjamin Yates (@Ben31Yates) October 14, 2023

Key Players:

Yuma Catholic's Ott was throwing dimes left and right for his team to keep the offense moving. Coleman was incredible in the first half with two rushing touchdowns and also played defensive back on a show stopping defensive line.

Key Quotes:

"Our kids came out for this game, we know the Buckeyes are good football team. We've watched them on film over and over again, seen them do some great things. We came in for a tough fight tonight. And we did some things to put them on their toes a little bit." - Shamrocks Head Coach Rhett Stallworth

"My receivers haven't had me [on the team] for that long, but we built it over time, and each week is just getting better." - Ott

"Lock in and stay disciplined, the game's not over. Let's just take care of business. Get in and get out!" - Coleman

"Our struggles tonight came down to our practicing Monday through Thursday. Games aren't won Friday nights. I made it clear to my team, if you don't want to practice Monday through Thursday, you're not going to see the playing field anymore." - Hawks Head Coach Puni Ellis

Up Next:

The Buckeye (5-2) travels to Thunderbird (5-2) next Friday. Yuma Catholic (8-0) remains undefeated, will go into a Bye week before facing Lake Havasu (2-5) at home in two weeks.

AZ Lutheran tops Tonopah Valley, stays undefeated

By Dylan Ackermann

As both teams entered tonight's game with unblemished conference records, the Friday night 2A showdown between Tonopah Valley and Arizona Lutheran promised an epic clash of a pass-oriented offense against a run-dominant one.

Following their brief 14-7 deficit in the second quarter, Arizona Lutheran surged ahead and maintained their lead, handing Tonopah Valley their second loss of the season, keeping the Coyotes at the top of the 2A standings. Arizona Lutheran remains undefeated with a triumphant 35-14 victory on senior night at home. With this result, Tonopah Valley's season record now stands at 6-2, while Arizona Lutheran remains perfect at 8-0.

With 27 seconds left in the first half, Arizona Lutheran senior running back Gideon Enter rushes for his first TD of the game. After a penalty, TWO point conversion is good. Arizona Lutheran, 22, Tonopah Valley, 14. pic.twitter.com/4ox3i0ot9O — Dylan Ackermann (@DylanAck10) October 14, 2023

Standout performers

The Coyotes' defense, having given up a mere 21 points in the last three games, managed to contain Malachi Wilt to only one touchdown, despite his remarkable season stats of 2,736 yards and 34 touchdowns in seven games.

In a game that featured the talents of two versatile utility stars, Rylan Bass of Arizona Lutheran and Sir-Izzik Sanchez-Caldwell of Tonopah seized the moment. Leading their respective teams in both rushing and receiving yards and touchdowns this season, both players made valuable contributions.

Arizona Lutheran's season-long dominance in the rushing department continued as Rylan Bass tallied three touchdowns, with both Elijah Harris and Gideon Enter adding a touchdown apiece. The Coyotes now have a grand total of 42 rushing touchdowns this season, all courtesy of ten different players.

Tonopah sophomore quarterback Malachi Wilt throws an absolute dime to senior Dyllon Croff on 4th and 12 for a Phoenix TD, PAT is good. Tonopah Valley, 14, Arizona Lutheran, 7. pic.twitter.com/zU5xjqkngc — Dylan Ackermann (@DylanAck10) October 14, 2023

Key plays

After two initial fourth-down stops from both defenses, Rylan Bass of Arizona Lutheran set the tone with a 45-yard run on fourth and four, marking the only score of the first quarter.

Tonopah Valley, led by Malachi Wilt, responded with a precision pass to senior Dyllon Croft on a critical fourth and twelve and a one-yard rushing TD courtesy of Sir-Izzik Sanchez-Caldwell.

However, Arizona Lutheran's ground dominance continued into the second quarter, resulting in two additional rushing touchdowns and a two point rushing conversion.

Arizona Lutheran's defense took the spotlight in the second half, halting Tonopah's four crucial fourth-down conversions and consistently pressuring the quarterback with numerous hurries and sacks.

To put the nail in the coffin, Rylan Bass capped off the game with two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter solidifying his season's rushing touchdown count at 14.

Quote of the game

“We are just all dogs, we are all athletes. When we get the ball we know we have to do something with it. It helps that coach believes in us, so he just gives us the ball,” said Rylan Boss about having such a strong running back group.

“We are staying staying hungry but a win like this boosts are confidence because we know what type of team we are, we know that we are a championship caliber team, so today we came out here and proved it,” said Rylan Boss.

Up next

Arizona Lutheran will be on the road to face the Miami Vandals, while Tonopah Valley will travel to Antelope Union. Both away games are scheduled for next Friday.

No. 13 Higley puts on offensive clinic, beats Notre Dame Prep

By Alex Chenevey

In one of the finest displays of offensive football in the 5A conference, the defending 5A champions Higley (No. 3 AIA 5A rankings) beat Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep(No. 9) on the road, 60-42. After the Knights went up 20-0 in the first quarter, the Saints responded by scoring 21 unanswered points to take the lead in the second quarter. But Higley would go on a 40-21 scoring run the rest of the game to take the victory.

Key plays

Higley got off to a hot start, as Knights junior linebacker Jayden Olcott intercepted Notre Dame senior quarterback Noah Trigueros, and Higley junior quarterback Luke Haugo would find senior wideout Kaden Millner for the red zone touchdown grab to open up the scoring and give the Knights an early 7-0 lead.

@HIGLEYFOOTBALL junior quarterback Luke Haugo finds junior wideout John “JD” Decausmaker for Haugo’s third touchdown pass of the first quarter, Decausmaker would walk off the field on his own power after the play, Knights lead 20-0 @azc_preps pic.twitter.com/Vn72BtxyZw — Alex (@AlexChenevey) October 14, 2023

Haugo wouldn’t stop firing touchdown passes, as he would find junior wideout Jaden Taylor on a 32 yard post route for the Knights second score of the game and would open their lead to two possessions 13-0. The Knights would score their third touchdown as Haugo would find junior wideout John “JD” Decausmaker over the middle for Haugo’s third touchdown pass of the quarter, and Higley would extend their first quarter lead, 20-0.

Notre Dame wouldn’t give up though, as they pinned Higley back in their end zone and blocked a punt which Saints junior defensive end Drew Jacobs would recover the ball in the end zone for the touchdown after the refs discussed the play, which would give Notre Dame their first points of the game and cut the deficit to 13.

@NDP_Athletics senior quarterback Noah Trigueros finds junior wideout Cooper Perry for the short touchdown pass on third down, Saints cut the lead to one possession 20-14 @azc_preps pic.twitter.com/1JlKrHAOCZ — Alex (@AlexChenevey) October 14, 2023

Trigueros would redeem himself in the second quarter after a Higley fumble from senior running back Daxen Hall. Trigueros found junior wideout Cooper Perry open over the middle of the field on third and short for his first touchdown pass of the game and would get Notre Dame within a touchdown of tying the game, 20-14.

Notre Dame would then score their third unanswered touchdown, as after an interception from junior Saints cornerback Dylan Lavinia, Trigueros would keep the ball on a quarterback run on the very next play. He would find daylight and with some great blocking from his teammates, Trigueros ran 86 yards into the end zone to grab Notre Dame’s first lead of the game 21-20.

Higley would answer though, as Haugo would find Decausmaker on the fade route in the end zone to recapture the lead for the Knights 26-21.

The Knights wouldn’t be done from there, as Haugo found Taylor deep down the field on the same post route they scored on previously, which would help Higley get the lead back to a two-possession game, 33-21, and would be Haugo’s fifth touchdown pass of the half.

On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Hall ran up the middle and followed his blockers to find the angle and turned on the afterburners to scamper 53 yards into the end zone to help the Knights reach the 40 point mark.

Notre Dame would quickly respond, as Trigueros would find senior running back Jameson Bush open in stride in the end zone to cut the lead to 12.

Higley would keep on scoring, as Haugo would find Millner for his second touchdown grab of the game and would have the Knights leading, 47-28.

After driving the ball into the red zone, Higley would be turned down twice near the end zone. On third and goal from the one, Higley’s coaching staff yelled “Just hand it off!” which the Knights did, as Hall would score his second touchdown of the game and put the game way out of reach for Notre Dame, leading the Saints 54-28.

Hall wasn't done yet, as he would break away for another long touchdown run, this time from 65 yards out, to complete his hat-trick of touchdowns and push Higley to the 60 point plateau. Notre Dame scored their fifth touchdown of the game as Trigueros found Perry on the bubble screen for the pair’s second touchdown pass and catch of the game. Perry scored his third touchdown of the game on a 65 yard catch and run where he cut back across the field to give the Saints their sixth total touchdown and 42 points in the game.

Outstanding players

Higley’s offense was basically unstoppable . Haugo threw six touchdown passes to three different receivers, each catching a pair of them in Millner, Taylor and Decausmaker. Higley’s defense played very opportunistically, as they were looking to cause turnovers from the get go from Notre Dame. Olcott had an interception and a fumble recovery for the Knights, and the Knights racked up a second fumble recovery in the game as well.

Perry had a monster game for the Saints, notching three touchdown catches along with a fake punt conversion. Trigueros played well, apart from the turnovers, he put up four total touchdowns, with three through the air and one on the ground.

The Saints defense came up with a fumble recovery and junior cornerbacks Dylan Lavinia and J.J. Francis was able to pick off Haugo.

Quote of the game

“Everybody eats,” said Higley head coach Eddy Zubey. “We have a lot of guys now that can play, a lot of different playmakers. These guys are learning to play with other guys that are good. We got a lot of stars, so we got to be able to be humble, we got to be proud of each other and we got to learn how to block.”

Next week

Higley sits at 6-1 and will host 5-2 Horizon next Friday. The Huskies were one of the two teams that beat Higley last year. Notre Dame Prep is now in a three game skid and will have to go on the road next week to face 3-4 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows.

Brophy wins in homecoming rout over Desert Vista

By Anthony Perez

Coming into Friday night’s homecoming game against Phoenix Desert Vista (1-6), Phoenix Brophy Prep’s (5-2) Head Coach Jason Jewell was looking for a focused effort that could help in his group’s quest to solidify a spot in the 6A state football playoffs. Despite Brophy staying off the scoresheet in the first quarter, he got that and a little more as Brophy picked up a 34-6 victory over Desert Vista at Central High School.

Standout performers

Brophy got key contributions on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball . Senior quarterback Charlie McGinnis helped fuel the offense as he got the scoring started in the second quarter when he found junior receiver Nathan Benzie for a touchdown pass. His other scoring throw on the night came just 90 seconds into the second half when he connected with sophomore receiver Daylen Sharper on a 54-yard pass.

The defense also made some key plays throughout the contest. Senior linebacker Alex Salome picked up a fumble at Brophy’s own 22 yard line that ended a Desert Vista drive. Junior Dominic Mitchell picked off Desert Vista’s senior quarterback Zachary Brown in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter to extinguish any hope of a Desert Vista comeback.

Desert Vista ended Brophy’s shutout bid with 4:24 remaining in regulation when Mitchell and senior Barrett Reginald connected on a 43-yard touchdown pass.

.@FootballBrophy senior linebacker Alex Salome talks about the pride that he and his teammates take in playing good, sound “D” @azcsports pic.twitter.com/uwCAUHKGli — Anthony P. (@The_Anthony_P) October 14, 2023

Highlight of the game

Desert Vista was working with a little bit of confidence early on and looking build build some momentum, but Benzie’s touchdown to give the hosts the lead seemed to hurt Desert Vista’s confidence and then it was completely lost following Salome’s takeaway and a later rushing touchdown by Brophy junior Carlos Estrada in the closing seconds of the first half.

Quote of the game

“We’ve been very good on defense here the last five years. So, yeah, I take pride in it, but we’re also much improved on offense. So, we try to play complimentary football the best we can. We weren’t able to do that as much last year, we were very, very run heavy, but we’re able to be more balanced now and have some success throwing the football. So, I like to say our team plays complimentary football.” - Brophy Head Coach Jason Jewell on how his team takes pride in being sound on both sides of the football

Up next

Desert Vista travels to Glendale to play Ironwood, while Brophy heads to Tempe to play Corona del Sol. Both games are next Friday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona HS football roundup week 9