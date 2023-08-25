Arizona high school football Thursday night takeaways: Perry, Red Mountain make statements

There were explosive offenses, shutdown defenses, and big statements made with 14 high school varsity football games played across Arizona on Thursday night.

Here are some takeaways:

Perry QB Diesel Taylor's efficient debut

Gilbert Perry isn't bringing back the Purdy era to its offense, but what Diesel Taylor did in his first varsity start was exactly what second-year coach Joseph Ortiz wanted. Taylor threw only 17 passes, but he completed 11 of them for 160 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-13 rout of Phoenix Desert Vista.

It spoiled the Desert Vista coaching debut of Scooter Molander. The Thunder program was ravaged by transfers, even before Molander was brought on to be the next coach. They lost 12 players alone to Ahwatukee rival Mountain Pointe, so it's going to take time for Molander to turn things around at Desert Vista.

Meanwhile, Perry needed an explosive first game that also saw running back Don Tinsley score four touchdowns and gain 120 all-purpose yards. Perry plays in the brutal 6A Premier Region, where Chandler, Hamilton, Casteel and Basha await in the second half of the season.

Perry could very well be 5-0 heading into the guantlet second-half of the season that also includes a non-region game with Williams Field.

"We're using the words 'relentless' and 'scrappy' this year and it showed," Ortiz said about the season opener. "We averaged a 60-pound increase in the weight room in our maxes. The kids are now understanding the culture we are trying to bring and it's showing."

Perry High School's Diesel Taylor attends a media day for football programs in the Chandler Unified School District at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler on July 26, 2023.

Red Mountain finds quarterback

After Carter Crispin led the Lions to the 6A semifinals last year when he passed for nearly 2,200 yards and 25 TDs, coach Kyle Enders needed to find another quarterback with Crispin graduating.

Enter 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior Simon Lopez, who got into one varsity game last year and completed the only pass he threw, which went for negative-10 yards. In his first varsity start Thursday, Lopez completed 14 of 17 passes for 235 yards and three TDs and ran for another score in Red Mountain's opening 41-7 rout of Mesa.

Big defensive play perserves Youngker opening win

Buckeye Youngker's defense came through with 20 seconds left, when it caused a fumble a yard short of the goal line on fourth-and-goal to preserve a 23-20 win over Goodyear Estrella Foothills. Marcus Burca caused the fumble and recovered it as the Youngker sideline celebrated.

Jatzen Ginger was spectacular on offense with two touchdowns and scoring on two two-point conversions after the kicker got hurt.

"What it says is that we were able to find out who we have that are actual dawgs, dudes that show up and compete," coach Josh Sekoch said. "Q Allen and Jalen Walker really stepped up in the secondary, and Jacob Lira had his typical steady game with three TD passes."

Thunderbird wins big, despite mistakes

Moon Valley was expected to be the top team in the 4A Skyline Region this year, but Thunderbird let it be known that there are some really good teams in the 4A West Valley and it might be the best, after defeating the Rockets 34-0 in the season opener.

The front seven that includes Travis and Tyler Woods, Ryan Kavalami, Talan Flores and Micach Fonsica dominated. Offensively, the Titans ran the ball well behind a great offensive line performance with Tyler Woods carrying eight times for 128 yards and a TD. Elijah Little had 154 yards and two scores on 14 carries. He also had two 80-yard TDs called back by penalties. Tight end Will Clark had five catches for 75 yards and two scores.

But coach Matthew Nalette said there is much to clean up.

"We had bad ball security and way too many penalties," he said. "It was a good start to the season, but we have a ton of things to clean up in order to reach our goals."

Benjamin Franklin's stifling defense through two weeks

For the second straight week, the charter school from Queen Creek didn't allow a point. Benjamin Franklin defeaged Coolidge 6-0, after opening last week with a 40-0 win over new school Crismon from Queen Creek.

Coach Danny Norris said that all three levels in the program have combined to allow just six points in six games. Norris credited defensive coordinator Jeremy Sather for having everyone on defense playing at a high level.

On Thursday night, junior Ashton Grant had eight tackles, 2.5 for losses; junior Ridge Allen ran for a TD and has 11 tackles, 2.5 for losses; and junior Preston Kleinman had a clutch interception.

Double Wing T QB Willy Nelson, a senior, came on in the second quarter to lead the only TD, connecting with Jett Lambery on a 31-yard completion that set up Ridge Allen's rushing TD.

"Our young men have worked hard since last spring to bring Benjamin Franklin back to where Coach (David) Jefferies had it in 2019," Norris said. "We have some tough young men who hung together last night and played with relentless effort.

"Coolidge had an awesome defensive game plan and gave us fits the whole night. I’m excited to get back to work today and prepare for a tough Pusch Ridge program next week."

