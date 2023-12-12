Arizona high school football seniors flying under the recruiting radar as early signing approaches

It's early Christmas for Arizona high school football seniors who already have their college letters of intent, ready to sign on Dec. 20, the start of the 72-hour early signing period.

But there are many more who are waiting, hoping and praying for something to come along, if not before Dec. 20 then during the traditional February signing period.

The portal, as usual, is hurting so many high school seniors who can play.

Here are those flying under the recruiting radar who could impact a Division I program:

Saguaro running back Jaedon Matthews (3) runs the ball against Red Mountain during their 6A State Championship game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Jaedon Matthews, Saguaro, RB, 5-10, 175

He is looking and undecided, coach Zak Hill said, after backing off from his Georgia Tech commitment. He is a physical, explosive back who could be an impact receiver in college. Very good at catching the ball and making plays in space. Big leader on and off the field.

Darius Haskin, Buckeye Union, WR/KR, 6-0, 175

He was the Arizona Cardinals high school football Special Teams Player of the Year and made The Republic's All-Arizona team at kick returner. An excellent wide receiver who hasn't gotten much attention from colleges. He scored 28 TDs this season.

Da’Vaughn Robinson, La Joya Community, DE/TE, 6-0, 255

The team wasn't very good but he was a beast. Recruiting hasn't picked up due to his height as a defensive end. But he's explosive off the edge and has great technique in the run game. As a run blocker, he finishes defenders. He had good junior film but it was so much better this year after his offseason work. He could play defensive tackle in college.

Boston Morris, American Leadership Gilbert North, WR/DB, 5-11, 185

He has a 4.1 GPA, is a three-year varsity starter on both sides of the ball and has speed (4.6 in 40 yards) and strength (305 bench, 405 squat, 250 clean). He only has a Sioux Falls offer.

Glendale's Zech Owens (10) breaks a tackle from Poston Butte's Gaven Thrower (34) during the 4A Semifinal game at Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley on Dec. 3, 2021.

Zech Owens, Glendale, QB, 6-3, 180

Unbelievably, he has zero offers. A three-year starting quarterback ran for 3,599 yards and 44 TDs and passed for 5,378 yards and 54 TDs with 10 interceptions and a 120 QB rating his varsity career. He can throw from the pocket, run the zone read and RPOs, and play in any system, a true definition of a dual threat. Good hands, too. Could be a college wide receiver.

Brady Forst, Arcadia, RB/WR/KR, 5-6, 170

He had two great seasons. Injuries held him back as a junior, but converting from wide receiver to running back he had a breakout senior season, rushing for 1,300 yards with 309 receiving yards and 30 total TDs. He had 60 catches for 700 yards and 10 TDs as a sophomore. Although small, he's a dynamo who won't be outworked.

Carter Pruitt, Arcadia, SS/TE, 6-3, 205

He's got room to grow and play linebacker at the next level. Physical style of play. He loves the game. His position projection might have been a hindrance, but he would make a great in-state preferred walk-on if given the opportunity.

Jordan Blake, Skyline, RB, 5-9, 180

Coach Adam Schiermyer is a pretty good judge of talent. He was the OC at Perry when QB Brock Purdy played and had the inside connection with Iowa State coach Matt Campbell to get him there. It worked out well for Purdy. Schiermyer believes Blake is as good if not better than Apollo senior running back Adam Mohammed, an All-Arizona selection, who is signing with Arizona next week. Blake ran for 302 yards against Sunnyslope. He might not be Power 5 but he could play for anybody in the Big Sky.

Bertrand Berry Jr., Highland, DE/OLB, 6-2, 205

He was hurt most of this season but made an impact late in the year when he returned. He had six sacks in seven games played and five tackles for losses. He's got the genetics and work ethic to make it in D-I. His father is former Arizona Cardinals defensive end Bertrand Berry.

Kody Cullimore, Highland, DB/RB, 5-11, 175

He was named All-Arizona at safety by The Republic and was his region Player of the Year. Can play anywhere in the secondary. Great instincts. Great at red zone offense making plays. Leader on and off the field. His value goes beyond the field.

Conrad Tuffly, Ironwood Ridge, Athlete, 6-1, 195

He started at slot receiver but also lined up at running back and was the QB in the wildcat. Played safety at times on defense. He was his team's MVP on offense. Great hands, runs hard and has good balance and speed. Runs 40 yards in 4.6 seconds. He might have been overlooked after the spring transfer move from Yuma Kofa. He has a 3.76 GPA.

Brophy Prep wide receiver Jacob Buggie (2) reacts after making a touchdown catch against Red Mountain High safety Logan Haynie (28) during the 6A semifinal game played at Central High School in Phoenix on Nov. 24, 2023.

Jacob Buggie, Brophy Prep, Athlete, 6-2, 200

Very versatile receiver/corner/safety/tight end. Long, strong and has burner speed. He has D-II and NAIA offers but coach Jason Jewell believes he is a FCS scholarship player. The transfer portal is hurting his chances.

Khary Beler, Arcadia, DT/OG, 6-2, 315

He's a dominant lineman on both sides of the ball. He doesn't have the ideal length but just needs to commit to the weight room and he'll take off. He has a high ceiling because of his athleticism-size ratio.

Josh Jackson, Florence, RB/DB, 6-2, 190

An injury in the third game of the season derailed his recruiting big time. But he started out making a big splash, running for 259 yards and four TDs on 10 carries with seven solo tackles and an interception in his season opener. He returned in Week 10 and played in the first round. In five games, he ran for 462 yards on 56 carries. In nine games as a junior, he ran for 1,003 yards and 14 TDs on 135 carries. He also is an outstanding track and field athlete.

Memphis Palelei, American Leadership West Foothills, LB, 6-1, 260

He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 against Mohave. He played H-back as well as a linebacker. Very physical and can run. His brother played at Oklahoma State. He could play in the Big Sky. Blocks well. Could be turned into an offensive lineman.

Cameron Hackworth, Sabino, QB/Athlete, 5-6, 170

Due to his size, nobody is coming in for him. But he's gathering Division II interest to play quarterback, defensive back and return kicks. One of the best competitors you'll find. He's going to make any program better. He led Sabino to the 3A championship.

Saguaro receiver Mason Whitaker (16) celebrates with teammate Jaci Dickerson (2) on his touchdown against Red Mountain during their 6A State Championship game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Jaci Dickerson, Saguaro, WR/DB, 5-11, 160

He got early offers in his high school career from Arizona State and Arizona, but that hasn't been there as injuries took a toll. He missed much of this season due to an injury, but when he came back Saguaro was a different team. His playmaking helped the Sabercats win the 6A title, the school's 14th state championship.

Champ Gennicks, Red Mountain, LB, 6-3, 210

Even though he set school records for career and single-season tackles, there hasn't been a lot of D-I interest. He could pack on about 30 pounds and play inside backer in college. He's got the instincts and tenacity to make it in D-I.

