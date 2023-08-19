Arizona high school football rewind: What we learned in Week 1 for the small schools

There were big plays, throttling defenses, stars galore and big statements on Friday in Week 1 of the Arizona high school football season, as the big guns came out across the state for the small schools.

Let's look back at what stood out:

Paradise Honors Panthers quarterback Gage Baker (12) passes against the Thatcher Eagles at Paradise Honors High School in Surprise on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Alex Gould/Special to The Republic

Biggest takeaway

Tucson Sabino and Surprise Paradise Honors lived up their 1-2 rankings in 3A, behind two of the state's best quarterbacks, at any level.

Sabino senior Cam Hackworth and Paradise Honors' Gage Baker both had electric performances in their teams' wins. Hackworth completed 17 of 25 for 384 yards and five TDs and ran for 45 yards and a score in a 55-28 win over an improved Coolidge team. Hackworth teamed up with junior wide receiver Shamar Berryhill for 199 yards and three scores.

Baker is the real deal, he has been since his sophomore year, but, for some reason college coaches aren't watching. Is it the 3A level that goes unnoticed? Whatever it is, Baker showed he can play Division I college football. Despite being pressured much of the night by Thatcher's strong defensive front, Baker was able to elude some of that to find receivers. Some of his passes were dropped. But he showed great zip on his throws, a quick release and no hesitation to take shots down field.

The most impressive sequence came in the second quarter when he was facing fourth-and-5 from his 43. He checked off a receiver and found an open man for a 27-yard completion. On the next play, Baker, seeing that favorite target Josh Morales was in a rare single coverage, got the ball to him in stride down field for a 30-yard sccore. Thatcher's momentum was halted, and Paradise Honors went on to win 35-14.

But the biggest play of the game was made by Morales. After Thatcher tied the score 14-14 in the third quarter, Morales cheated up on Thatcher's squib kick, got a good bounce and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. The defense took over from there, forcing a fumble, and the Panthers let it be known that they'll be able to make stops against the better 3A teams in the state. That was their downfall last year when they gave up a total of 140 points in their only two losses, to Pusch Ridge and Show Low.

"Thatcher is a high-scoring team, running the ball," said Baker, who threw three TD passes on the night. "I think it just shows how much the defense has improved."

And don't worry about Thatcher. That potent Eagles offense from a year ago graduated, but they're big and strong up front, and coach Daniel Jones will have a brand new team, a better, wiser, stronger team for the playoffs after playing maybe the most brutal schedule in 3A.

Biggest statement

Bisbee, a team that went 4-6 last year, obviously is re-energized under new coach Shawn Holley, who had success at Holbrook. Holley, who also is serving as Bisbee's athletic director, got his Pumas off to a great start, stunning Benson 43-13. Benson was making the move back down from 3A to 2A, where the Bobcats were a juggernaut.

But Bisbee obviously is going to be a team to beat in 2A, and Holley already might have the edge for Coach of the Year, the way the Pumas played on the road with junior Sebastian Lopez throwing for 287 yards and running for 140 yards.

"The guys came out and executed the offense really well," Holley said. "Our defense was swarming to the ball and the kids really competed. That’s what we’ve been preaching all summer long is to just compete. When adversity hits, don’t hang your head. Fight harder.

"Sebastian is a great athlete. Big strong arm, accurate and can run as well as anybody. Bryceton Meyer is a load in the backfield and he can catch the ball as well. Jose Mendez is an incredible athlete. This was his first ever football game and he racks up 92 yards receiving and a touchdown. We have a lot of guys who can make plays and contribute. Really excited to see where this team goes."

Best second-day effort

A night after Scottsdale Christian and Gilbert San Tan Charter had their game suspended by lightning with SCA leading 7-0 one minute into the second quarter Thursday, the teams got back together Friday night, this time SCA asserting its power in a 41-13 rout.

The game resumed where it had been suspended. Quarterback Jack Atkinson ended up passing for 335 yrds and four TDs and Jacob Trapp ran 14 times for 113 yrds and two scores. His twin brother Andrew Trapp caught seven passes for 146 yards and a score, and the defense took a big step after last year under new coach Mike Sheahan.

"We played fast and physical," Sheahan said. "Extremely happy with how they faced adversity and playing one game over two nights on the road. I feel like we have a lot to work to do as everyone does this time of yea. But I’m extremely proud of our progress and grit."

Best return

Former Eloy Santa Cruz coach Rishard Davis, who was in Alabama the last two years, returned to the Arizona high school football landscape in grand fashion, taking his Morenci team on the road and shutting out American Leadership Ironwood 6-0. Morenici's only touchdown came on defense on Austyn Nelson's fumble recovery that he ran in for a score. Defensive end Tristen Sanchez was in the backfield making tackles. He had a couple of key sacks that stopped ALA drives.

"Defensively, we are where we want to be right now," Davis said. "Our defensive staff put the players in the right position to be successful. Offensively, we were missing assignments all night. We got away from the game plan and tried to make things happen on our own."

Credit first-year ALA Ironwood coach Loren Dawson, whose team held workhorse back Mikey Casillas to under 100 rushing yards. Casillas has 4,000 yards in his career.

This was Morenci's first game up from 2A, playing in 3A, so that's a positive step forward under Davis, who was The Arizona Republic's 2020 Coach of the Year, after leading Santa Cruz to its first 2A title in 30 years.

Biggest surprise

Bullhead City Mohave is good, but it wasn't expected to dominate at Phoenx Bourgade Catholic the way it did. Mohave won 75-6, spoiling coach Drew Anderson's coaching debut. This is a very young Mohave team with just four seniors.

Wrecking ball Jonathan Williams, a senior who has committed to Army, had eight tackles, a blocked punt and a receiving TD for the Thunderbirds, who looked a team that can make a serious run at a 3A title. Defensive tackle Blake Moore was in the backfield all night, and sophomore Joe Yoney Jr. threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more, including a 60-yarder.

"We only have four seniors so we are hoping to see plays out of this young group," coach Rudy Olvera said.

Best defensive effort

Tempe is in its second year in the small-school ranks at 3A, but stuggles continues, as Chandler Valley Christian held the Buffaloes to fewer than 100 total yards. Their only points came on a safety in Valley Christian's 44-2 rout. Last year, Tempe went 1-9. But Valley Christian is one of the top 3A teams in the state, and the Trojans are determined to make this a memorable year, behind senior QB Gunnar Link's four TD passes. Junior Luke Snyder had an interception return for a TD and eight tackles at linebacker. Junior corner Ethan Gomez had a interception and allowed no catches. Senior Jimmy Twombly had two sacks in the first half. And senior linebacker Caleb Lewis led the way with 10 tackles and two tackles for losses, shutting down Tempe's run game.

Game of the Week

This is the start of the season for the big schools, and there isn't a bigger season opener in 6A than No. 3 Chandler Hamilton at No. 2 Peoria Liberty in what could be a preview of the Open state championship. Any one of 12 or so teams in Arizona this year can win the biggest prize and these two teams are among the best of the best with Liberty QB Navi Bruzon battling it out against Hamilton QB Beckham Pellant.

