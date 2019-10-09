Arizona head coach Sean Miller gives shoutout to Wildcats' 'NBA family' at media day

Arizona men's basketball head coach Sean Miller gives a shoutout to program alums Stanley Johnson and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who now both play for the 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors, as well as former Wildcat Steve Kerr, now head coach of the Golden State Warriors. Follow Pac-12 Basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Arizona men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

Scroll to continue with content Ad