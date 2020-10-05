Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin tests positive for COVID-19

Another college football coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

Arizona announced Monday that Kevin Sumlin, its third-year head coach, recently tested positive. The school said Sumlin was tested multiple times, with the positive outcome confirmed.

Sumlin has subsequently entered self-isolation while the university conducts contact tracing. Sumlin, 56, has not experienced any symptoms, the school said. He said the positive test result was “a shock.”

“My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout the past seven months. My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings,” Sumlin said in a statement.

As Arizona begins working toward a return to the field on Nov. 7, Sumlin said he will be engaged in the program’s football activities “on a virtual basis” until he can emerge from isolation.

“I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on the field in time to begin preparing for the season,” Sumlin said.

Arizona’s first preseason practice is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9. The team opens its schedule on the road against Utah on Nov. 7.

Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin claps in support of his team's defense against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) More

Sumlin is in his third year at Arizona after a four-year stint at Houston and a six-year run at Texas A&M. In two years with the Wildcats, Sumlin’s teams have gone 9-15 with a 6-12 mark in Pac-12 play.

Sumlin is the fourth FBS head coach to publicly announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Florida State’s Mike Norvell tested positive last month while Toledo’s Jason Candle had the virus back in July. Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson also had the virus last month, and said he experienced a fever for 10 days.

