Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch says Steve Kerr told him to focuses on 'joy' in building his program
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson speaks with Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch at the 2021 Pac-12 Football Media Day presented by presented by 76® on Tuesday, July 27th in Hollywood, CA. Fisch describes how he's talked with Wildcat alum, and NBA champion, Steve Kerr, who told him to incorporate joy in the process of building his football program.