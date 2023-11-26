Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch on how far the football program has come
Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch spoke about how his program has trended upward since taking over in 2021.
Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch spoke about how his program has trended upward since taking over in 2021.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
It's Rivalry Week, alright.
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
On the 10th anniversary of the Kick Six, Alabama returned the favor by ripping out Auburn's heart.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
Texas used Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark's public comments against him.
It was true 5-on-5 basketball.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle didn't turn around the Jets offense.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
This will be the third straight game Higgins misses for the Bengals with a hamstring injury.
Ohio State fans will be furious if Ryan Day loses a third straight game to Michigan, and emotion will trump all reason.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 12 in the NFL.
The Commanders have allowed 76 points in their last two games.
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs. Cowboys game.