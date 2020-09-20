Arizona HC Kliff Kingsbury missed the NFL's mask memo again originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had plenty to smile about Sunday afternoon, as his team entered the halftime break with a 20-0 lead over the Washington Football Team.

On Sunday, he was captured smiling on the sidelines, which, in normal circumstances is completely normal. But as we all know, 2020 is the year of the not normal.

As the NFL continues to press onward with the 2020 season amidst the coronavirus pandemic, all head coaches, staff members and those with bench access are required to wear masks or face shields on the sidelines to help prevent slow the spread of the virus.

Kingsbury, who had issues keeping his mask on in Week 1, was spotted mask-less on the sidelines during Sunday's matchup.

Kingsbury going mask free on openning offensive drive vs. WFT. Didn’t get the memo pic.twitter.com/IpZAUC6P2i — Matthew Doolin (@mattydoolin) September 20, 2020

It's worth noting that immediately after the TV cameras captured him without a face covering, Kingsbury did put on a mask and had it on the rest of the half.

Earlier this week, the head coach made it a point to be better about keeping his mask on.

Kliff Kingsbury said he has not heard from the NFL but will be more cognizant of keeping his mask on when the Cardinals play Washington on Sunday. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) September 14, 2020

Kingsbury was by no means the only coach that struggled with keeping his mask on in Week 1.

In fact, so many coaches did not wear their masks correctly during the league's opening week that NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent sent a memo to all general managers, head coaches, and athletic trainers warning them of possible discipline for failing to follow protocols this week.

Thus far, the NFL has been able to limit the number of coronavirus cases in an incredible fashion. But, of course, that can all change in an instant, should those involved fail to adhere to the rules in place.