Arizona group looking for NFL players to participate in CTE study

An Arizona company is working on a test which would identify biomarkers of chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living patients, and they’re asking NFL players in the area for their help.

Via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, the research study is looking for football players over the age of 20, who only have to provide small amounts of blood, saliva and urine. The test is a potential breakthrough, since CTE has only been able to be identified during an autopsy.

Two companies, one based in Phoenix are collaborating on the study, and hope to tap into the high number of former NFL players in the area, as they look for 200 past and present players.

“This is ground zero for the launch of this really important study,” said former NFL safety and broadcaster Solomon Wilcots, who leads a “players council” for Exosome Sciences. “If there was ever a time to have a call to action, this would be it. This is where the rubber meets the road. And there is a tremendous number of former NFL players in the Phoenix area.”

The company is beginning collections Wednesday in Phoenix, and players looking for more information can contact the study coordinator at CTE@tgen.org or 602-343-8653.

“We love the game of football; we wouldn’t be here talking about this if we didn’t,” former NFL linebacker Jamir Miller, another participant in the study, said. “In order for football to survive in this climate, we have to step up and face some of the ills. We look at it as this has to be contribution to the game, to the health of the game.”

The hope for the study is that a biomarker which shows signs of CTE could be used to develop treatments for players and anyone who suffers from brain trauma including the military.